BELTSVILLE, Md., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- P4 Diagnostix® Network has announced they have submitted their LDT for COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) based upon the FDA EUA approved ThermoFisher TaqPath RT-PCR COVID-19 Combo Kit.
P4 is preparing for the expansion of services as supplies are made available and new instrumentation is given emergency use approval. They are already federally compliant with government testing as part of their ongoing laboratory services.
"We realize how devastating this virus has been and are doing everything we can to help our communities during this unprecedented situation," said Chiraag Patel M.D., M.B.A., FCAP, the Medical Director of P4 Diagnostix's molecular genetics laboratory.
Physicians will be able to order COVID-19 testing as a diagnostic test for patients who present with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, and as a screening test for asymptomatic patients who may have been exposed to the virus. Testing will be performed at P4's molecular genetics laboratory in Pine Brook, NJ.
"One of the most effective tactics for preventing the spread of coronavirus is molecular testing," says Dr. Patel. "Our labs are uniquely qualified to do so. We felt it was a moral obligation to begin testing for COVID-19 while at the same time taking care of our employees during this period of uncertainty."
In addition to their laboratories in New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Indiana, Arizona and Maryland, P4 has a partnership with VitalAxis, Inc., an innovative cloud-based healthcare IT product and services company that serves more than 5,000 urologists, 10,000 physicians and 100,000 end users.
For more information on P4's COVID-19 testing, contact sales@p4dx.com.
About P4 Diagnostix:
P4 Diagnostix® is a network of nationally recognized testing and diagnostic facilities integrated into one unified lab services organization, offering clients unparalleled access to connectivity, healthcare resources and consultative partnerships. P4 is made up of these industry-leading companies: Theranostix, Long Island Pathology, Platinum Pathology, Metamark Laboratories, know error® and P4 Clinical.
P4's progressive integration of diagnostic testing and office workflow is rooted in partnership with VitalAxis, an industry-leader in the delivery of healthcare informatics.