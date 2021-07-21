NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pace University has appointed Marcus C. Tye, PhD, as dean of its College of Health Professions. The appointment is effective July 1, 2021.
Tye, a licensed clinical psychologist, comes to Pace having served as dean of the School of Health Sciences and interim dean of the School of Education at the College of Staten Island, City University of New York (CUNY). He succeeds Dr. Harriet R. Feldman, who served as a professor at the Lienhard School of Nursing and as dean for the College of Health Professions for 28 years.
"Marcus C. Tye comes to Pace University with a wealth of experience as a clinician and an academic leader who will serve our students well as they prepare for rewarding, in-demand careers in the health professions and health sciences," said President Marvin Krislov. "We welcome him to the University, and I look forward to working with him as we continue to grow our College of Health Professions. We also salute Dean Feldman for her impressive tenure building CHP."
The appointment comes at an exciting time for Pace University, as it is in the process of transforming Lienhard Hall, home to its College of Health Professions on the Pleasantville campus, into a modernized Healthcare Hub and adding important programming for students preparing for careers in the region's burgeoning healthcare and biotechnology sector. Additionally, Pace was recently awarded a $2 million federal grant to increase opportunities and retention for historically underrepresented minorities in the field of nursing.
"Dean Tye's career and expertise align well with the vision, goals, and mission of Pace University, and our aim to educate our student body for current and future healthcare challenges," Provost Vanya Quiñones. "We welcome Dean Tye to Pace and are excited that he will bring the necessary know-how to prepare our students as successful healthcare professionals. We also would like to express our appreciation to Dean Emerita Harriet R. Feldman, who is retiring from the deanship after 28 years of service. We thank her for her long and successful leadership of the College of Health Professions and her strong commitment to the University."
Prior to Tye's positions within CUNY, he served as regional lead of a master's in counseling psychology program at National University in Fresno, California, and held earlier positions at private and public institutions. In those previous roles, his leadership focused on student success and program development.
A prolific author, he has written a comprehensive survey textbook on gender and sexuality rooted in the biopsychosocial model with an emphasis on cultural diversity. He has lived and worked in Europe, Asia, Micronesia, and North America, and cultural diversity forms a core part of his professional writing and work.
Tye has also provided psychological services in assisted living facilities, inpatient rehab, and long-term psychotherapy, as well as consulting in criminal and civil cases.
Tye holds a PhD and master's degree in Psychology from the University of North Dakota and a bachelor's degree in Psychology from Princeton University with additional undergraduate study at St. Anne's College, Oxford University. He currently serves on the board of Princeton's LGBTQIA+ alumni association.
"It's a privilege to join the College of Health Professions and work to create new programs to complement the already strong roster of program offerings," Tye said. "I believe Pace is uniquely positioned with medical center affiliations throughout Westchester and NYC to develop new programs in genetic counseling and precision medicine, public health and other fields in the health sciences, and to further diversity and inclusion in interprofessional education with cultural competence and LGBTQIA+ populations. From my first teaching position in 1997, I have worked at universities and colleges that have focused on first-generation students, so I am proud to work for this University that leads the country in social mobility among private universities."
