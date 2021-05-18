SAN DIEGO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacific College of Health and Science today announced its new Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) degree program, the first graduate degree in the United States specializing in holistic nursing, with tracks in nurse-coach and nurse educator, including a medical cannabis specialization option. The 40-credit program features a focus on holistic and integrative healthcare and offers a groundbreaking curriculum with courses such as psychoneuroimmunology and advanced holistic pharmacology. It is 100% online and under the umbrella of Pacific College's prestigious WSCUC accreditation.
Pacific College's cutting-edge MSN program was created in part to answer a growing crisis in healthcare: nursing professionals' burnout triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, and a shrinking workforce due to harsh working conditions. The program also prepares its graduates to lead the healing of healthcare from the inside-out, starting with care of self and then expanding out to care of colleagues, patients and families, healthcare organizations, and communities.
Upon completion, nurses will be prepared to provide holistic and integrative nursing education in academia, hospitals, healthcare systems, and private practice consulting. As many hospitals expand to Integrative Healthcare (IHC) due to patient demand for complementary healthcare services, this curriculum teaches students to use evidence-based scientific and holistic knowledge as a foundation for their roles in nursing education. Students will also deepen their understanding of cutting-edge integrative and healing modalities, and learn to educate and coach patients about them.
"New York University Langone Health has been affiliated with Pacific College for five years, providing clinical experiences for their RN to BSN and holistic nursing students in the areas of healthcare leadership, community health, and integrative health and medicine. This relationship has been a mutually valuable collaboration between our nursing staff, administrative leaders, and PCHS nursing students," said Debra Albert, DNP, MBA, RN, NEA-BC Chief Nursing Officer, and Senior Vice President for Patient Care Service at New York University Langone Health. "Together, we have worked to support the educational goals of nurses as well as the advancement of holistic health and integrative medicine approaches in the inpatient setting and in local communities."
Graduates of this Holistic Nursing MSN will be prepared to work in existing or emerging traditional, integrative, holistic healthcare settings, or in private practice. They will also be ready to sit for the appropriate holistic nurse, advanced holistic nurse, or nurse coach board certification exams offered through the American Holistic Nurses Credentialing Corporation (AHNCC). With the appropriate number of clinical hours, graduates can sit for the board certification exams for Nurse Educator or Nurse Professional Development Specialist. The prerequisite for entering the holistic MSN Program is a bachelor's degree in nursing (BSN).
The faculty leading Pacific College of Health and Science's MSN (Holistic Nursing) Program features professionals highly credentialed in the world of integrative medicine, including:
- Dr. Carey Clark (PHD, RN, AHN-BC, RYT, FAAN), director of Pacific College's nursing program
- Dr. Kristen Lombard (PHD, RN, AHN-BC, PMHCNS-BC), the MSN Program Chair
- Dr. Carla Mariano (EDD, RN, AHN-BC, FAAIM), co-founder of Pacific College's holistic nursing programs
- Eloise Theisen, RN, MSN, AGPCNP-BC, and President of the American Cannabis Nurses Association
"Pacific College of Health and Science has always been at the forefront of holistic and integrative nursing education, and our new MSN program continues in that tradition," said Malcolm Youngren, Interim CEO at Pacific College of Health and Science. "We are very proud to work with the top educators in the space to provide our students with an unparalleled educational experience not offered anywhere else in the country."
Students wishing to enroll or learn more about Pacific College of Health and Science's MSN (Holistic Nursing) Degree, including prerequisites and financial aid information, can visit http://www.pacificcollege.edu/nursing/msn
About Pacific College of Health and Science:
Pacific College of Health and Science was founded in 1986 in San Diego to offer licensure-qualifying programs in Chinese medicine and massage therapy. The college subsequently established branches in New York and Chicago. It holds regional accreditation with the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), as well as Chinese medicine and nursing programmatic accreditation. Over the years, it has expanded its programs to include three advanced programs in Holistic Nursing, a certificate in Medical Cannabis, a Master of Science in Health and Human Performance and a Bachelor of Science in Public Health Education and Promotion. Pacific College is home to a faculty of over 200 professors at the forefront of curriculum development. The college offers on-site education to 1,500 students and online training to another 800. More than 5,500 students have earned degrees at the college, with hundreds more earning certificates.
