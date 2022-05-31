With Its Focus on Clinicians, New Program Will Prepare Graduates to Meet Growing Demand for Qualified Cannabis Healthcare Professionals
SAN DIEGO, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacific College of Health and Science today announced its new Master of Science in Medical Cannabis Therapeutics (MS-MCT) program will be launching for the Fall 2022 semester. MS-MCT is specifically designed for clinicians and builds upon the success of Pacific College's Medical Cannabis Certificate program. The college, which holds the prestigious WASC accreditation, also gives MS-MCT students added flexibility by offering 100% online courses that include a combination of live classes and self-paced assignments.
State cannabis reform and impending federal decriminalization are creating a surge in demand for qualified cannabis healthcare professionals. Jobs in the industry are expected to grow from 70,000 to 700,000 by 2025, with sales exponentially increasing from $3B to $143B during the same period. With a November 2021 Gallup poll finding 68% of Americans are in support of cannabis legalization, the market will only continue to grow. Pacific College's new Master of Science in Medical Cannabis Therapeutics program will ready students for these burgeoning opportunities in a growing market.
The Master of Science in Medical Therapeutics program prepares graduates to enter the cannabis industry as clinicians, healthcare providers, advocates, educators, or coaches. Upon completion, graduates will be able to apply evidence-based, conceptual cannabis knowledge to clinical settings; employ best practices around patient assessment, dosing guidelines, and routes of administration; use evidence-based cannabis science and holistic approaches to educate, coach, and advocate for cannabis patient populations; and be thought leaders in coaching and educating cannabis patients, the general public, policy makers, and the medical community. The program includes 10 courses for 30 college credits, and can be completed in 20 months.
"Since 1986, Pacific College of Health and Science has been a leader in integrative and holistic medicine. Our new MS-MCT program continues that tradition," said Malcolm Youngren, President and CEO of Pacific College of Health and Science. "The cannabis industry continues to grow at an amazing rate, and our education evolves with it, providing instruction that prepares our students to be successful, empathic healthcare providers and clinicians."
The faculty leading Pacific College of Health and Science's Master of Science in Medical Cannabis Therapeutics program features highly credentialed professionals who are experts in the field, including:
- Timothy Byars, MS and Program Director
- Dr. Carey Clark, PhD, RN, RYT, AHN-BC, FAAN, and Faculty
- Rachel Parmelee, MSN, BSN, RN, CRRN, Faculty
- Eloise Theisen, RN, MSN, AGPCNP-BC, Faculty
- Barbara Ochester, MSN, RN, EdD, Faculty
- Me Fuimaono-Poe, ME, MSN, FNP, Faculty
- Sandra Guynes, MSN, RN, Faculty
In addition to the MS-MCT program, Pacific College also offers its Medical Cannabis Certificate program. Featuring two available tracks (Medical Cannabis Foundations and Medical Cannabis for Healthcare Professionals), it teaches participants to coach patients about the therapeutic effects behind cannabis' medical qualities, dosing, self-titration approaches, and ingestion methods, while promoting overall health and well-being. It includes three courses totaling eight credits, which can be completed in six months. Graduates will also be able to transfer their credits to the MS-MCT program.
Students wishing to enroll or learn more about Pacific College of Health and Science's MS-MCT program, including prerequisites, admissions requirements, schedule, course descriptions, tuition & fees, and financial aid information, can visit https://www.pacificcollege.edu/medicalcannabis
###
About Pacific College of Health and Science:
Pacific College of Health and Science was founded in 1986 in San Diego to offer licensure-qualifying programs in Chinese medicine and massage therapy. The college subsequently established branches in New York and Chicago. It holds regional accreditation with the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), as well as Chinese medicine and nursing programmatic accreditation. Over the years, it has expanded its programs to include three advanced programs in Holistic Nursing, a certificate in Medical Cannabis, a Master of Science in Health and Human Performance and a Bachelor of Science in Public Health Education and Promotion. Pacific College is home to a faculty of over 200 professors at the forefront of curriculum development. The college offers on-site education to 1,500 students and online training to another 800. More than 5,500 students have earned degrees at the college, with hundreds more earning certificates.
Media Contact
Nathalie Turotte, Pacific College of Health and Science, 1 (619)-574-6909, nturotte@pacificcollege.edu
SOURCE Pacific College of Health and Science