Cancer diagnostics company Pacific Edge (NZX, ASX: PEB) today announces the appointment of Dr Tamer Aboushwareb as Vice President of Medical Affairs, PEDUSA. Dr Aboushwareb's appointment complements the existing PEDUSA executive suite and will provide medical and scientific leadership including the design and execution of clinical studies, managing the team of Medical Science Liaisons, developing the KOL engagement programs and supporting market access and reimbursement efforts from a scientific and medical perspective.
Dr Aboushwareb is set to join Pacific Edge in June and comes to the company with a depth of experience in clinical, medical research, and commercial roles in urological medicine in Egypt and the USA. Pacific Edge Chief Executive Dr Peter Meintjes said: "We are delighted Tamer has joined Pacific Edge as we deepen our focus on clinical evidence generation for Cxbladder. Dr Aboushwareb will continue to evolve our programs to establish Cxbladder as the standard of care for the suspicion of urothelial cancer in patients presenting with hematuria and in the surveillance for recurrence of disease."
Drawing on his extensive experience in urology, Dr Aboushwareb will work closely with Pacific Edge's R&D and Clinical Science teams towards the inclusion of Cxbladder in the standards of care set by organisations such as the American Urological Association, the European Association of Urologists, and the National Cancer Care Network.
A key focus will be highlighting how Cxbladder can satisfy unmet clinical needs in the urological care pathway, including how it can facilitate the early detection of urothelial cancer, the assistance it provides in adjudicating diagnostic dilemmas (most commonly equivocal cystoscopy and atypical cytology) and its role in monitoring patients for cancer recurrence.
He will expand the number of Medical Science Liaisons at PEDUSA, increasing our capacity to engage key opinion leaders on clinical studies, facilitate faster and greater patient enrolment in clinical studies, and communicate our increasing body of clinical evidence to clinicians and payers to drive greater adoption of Cxbladder and build momentum towards guideline inclusion. He will also work alongside our sales and marketing teams to assist with the adoption of Cxbladder by strategic accounts.
Executive Chairman of PEDUSA, David Levison says, "Tamer is well respected in the urological community and has proven he has the skills needed to establish and grow a world class Medical Affairs Team. We are looking forward to him joining the company."
Dr Aboushwareb has is a graduate of the Ain Shams University Medical School in Cairo. He also holds Masters and Doctoral degrees in urology and has held residency, post-doctoral and research roles in Egypt and the US.
He comes to Pacific Edge from colorectal, breast and prostate cancer detection company Exact Sciences, where he was a Senior Director of Oncology Clinical Development. Prior to that he was Global Therapy Area Head, Urology, Medical Affairs at the global pharmaceutical company Allergan.
Dr Aboushwareb said: "I am looking forward to joining Pacific Edge. Cxbladder offers clinicians, patients, and healthcare providers a compelling proposition and it is well supported by a body of high-quality peer reviewed evidence. I am looking forward to working with the team to drive its adoption and its inclusion in clinical guidelines."
Pacific Edge Limited (NZX/ ASX: PEB) is a global cancer diagnostics company leading the way in the development and commercialisation of bladder cancer diagnostic and prognostic tests for patients presenting with hematuria or surveillance of recurrent disease. Headquartered in Dunedin, New Zealand, the company provides its suite of Cxbladder tests globally through its wholly owned, and CLIA certified, laboratories in New Zealand and the USA.
Learn more about Cxbladder at: http://www.cxbladder.com.
Cxbladder is a non-invasive genomic urine test optimized for the detection and management of bladder cancer. The Cxbladder evidence portfolio developed over the past 14 years includes more than 20 peer reviewed publications for primary detection, surveillance, adjudication of atypical urine cytology and equivocal cystoscopy. Cxbladder is the focal point of numerous ongoing and planned clinical studies to generate an ever-increasing body of clinical utility evidence supporting adoption and use in the clinic to improve patient health outcomes. Cxbladder is reimbursed by CMS and has been trusted by over 2,000 US urologists in the diagnosis and management of more than 80,000 patients, including the option for in-home sample collection. In New Zealand, Cxbladder is accessible to 70% of the population via public healthcare and all residents have the option of buying the test online.
