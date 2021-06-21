RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new products support various health needs in the digestive health, cognitive health and immune support category segments. These products include:
Pacific Nature's® African Mango Seed Extract Fat Metabolizing Supplement is a natural way to support the metabolism of fat and digestive health.* A serving of two capsules provides 1,000 mg of African Mango Seed Extract at a 4:1 ratio. African Mango is primarily found in West and Central Africa. The potent seeds of the African Mango tree are reported to have many useful health benefits. It has been shown to promote healthy weight loss, inflammation response, metabolic balance and appetite control.* African Mango may help support healthy blood sugar levels and healthy cholesterol.*
Pacific Nature's® Lion's Mane Mushroom for Cognitive Support is a dietary mushroom supplement that provides several benefits for brain and body health.* Each serving provides 2,000 mg Lion's Mane Mushroom Extract containing 30% of naturally occurring polysaccharides. Studies have shown Lion's Mane to be one of nature's most powerful and trusted nootropics, supporting focus, memory, and overall cognitive performance.* Lion's Mane hosts several benefits including immune system support, mood support, as well as cognitive function support.*
Nature's Immune® powered by EpiCor® capsules, has an abundance of EpiCor®, an all-natural "whole Food" fermented ingredient that helps support the immune system.* EpiCor's® naturally occurring nutrients include proteins, fibers, polyphenols, vitamins, amino acids, beta glucans, and more. A serving size of one capsule contains 500 mg of EpiCor®. Research has shown that EpiCor® supports key immune functions, functions as a postbiotic, and supports antioxidant activity in the body.* This powerful immune system modulator is made in the USA at our GMP compliant, Quality Assured California plant with laboratory testing for stability, potency, and product formulation consistency.
All products are available now on Amazon.com, Walmart.com, eBay as well as pacificnatures.com.
About Pacific Nature's
Pacific Nature's offers high-quality Vitamin and Supplement products, produced in an FDA registered facility located in Rancho Cucamonga, California. This facility follows GMP standards to ensure that ensure every item undergoes rigorous in-house and third-party laboratory testing for stability, potency quality and purity.
We are constantly challenging ourselves to be at the forefront for "best in class" processing and quality assurance while consistently developing innovative, new products to enter the market. By providing the highest quality self-care products at affordable, factory-direct prices, our mission is to help all people live healthier lives without having to choose between quality and cost. For more information visit: http://www.pacificnatures.com.
Media Contact
John Dourisboure, Pacific Pharmaceuticals, +1 (909) 231-3957, john.dourisboure@pacificpharma.com
SOURCE Pacific Nature’s