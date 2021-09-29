PORTLAND, Ore., Sep. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oregon-based PacificEast Research Inc. announced today the launch of its PacificEast Health division. The new division will help healthcare organizations including payers, providers, staffing agencies, and nonprofits to engage with members, patients, providers, nurses, and donors more effectively.
"For the past three decades, PacificEast has helped our growing list of healthcare customers to find, update, and verify contact information for their audience members," said PacificEast CEO Garth Froese. "In the last two years, we've had significant growth in our healthcare business, ranging from our fast expansion among the nation's largest payers to our scaled-up support of prominent global healthcare nonprofits and industry-leading staffing agencies."
COO Scott Rice said the growth in PacificEast's healthcare-focused business drove the vision to establish a distinct brand that showcases PacificEast's engagement data solutions for healthcare organizations.
"Every healthcare organization engages with customer audiences, whether to provide service to its members, care to patients, jobs for nurses, or gifting opportunities to donors," Rice said. "As these individuals move, change their phone numbers, or start using new email addresses, healthcare organizations are left with inaccurate, incomplete contact data, which ruins their ability to reach them. Through PacificEast Health, we've gained a platform to speak to these problems and how we can solve them using better data, faster turnaround times, and excellent customer service you won't receive anywhere else."
For more information on PacificEast Health, visit http://www.pacificeast.com/health or call 800-665-8400.
About PacificEast Research Inc.
PacificEast is a privately held data services company that analyzes and solves problems with consumer data for healthcare, ecommerce, financial services, nonprofit, and government organizations. PacificEast helps organizations to keep their data current, reduce fraud, verify identities, and stay compliant with data and privacy regulations using a suite of batch file and real-time API solutions. PacificEast is headquartered in the US near Portland, Oregon and in Canada near Vancouver, BC. For more information about PacificEast, visit http://www.pacificeast.com or call 800-665-8400.
PacificEast Health, PacificEast Research Inc., +1 800-665-8400, hello@pacificeasthealth.com
