SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As shelter in place orders are slowly relaxed and life with COVID-19 tentatively moves toward a new normal, technological advances help dentists deliver patient care safely and efficiently. While dentists have continued to deliver emergency care during the COVID-19 public health crisis, many people now look to tend to their basic health needs as well. During these unprecedented times, teledentistry and newer technology help dentists meet those needs safely.
Through HIPPA compliant telehealth consults, physical contact with patients has been eliminated while the patient comfortably sits in their own home to discuss symptoms and possible treatment plans and outcomes. As we look at resetting and living with the virus, dentistry has adapted to the new environment with the use of technology. According to Dr. Kari Sakurai from Pacific View Smile Center, "Treating patients under pandemic conditions has certainly been a challenge, but fortunately we already have technologies in place and the means to treat patients and keep them safe at the same time," Dr. Sakurai utilizes CAD/CAM restorations, digital x-rays, laser caries detection, digital models and computer assisted treatment and surgical planning to reduce physical contact between parties and help prevent any transfer of germs. The digitalization of procedures also enable more efficient communication with laboratories. "Given what we've been going through these past few months, it's easy to forget about our oral health," notes Dr. Sakurai, "but it's such an important part of overall health, it's not something to be neglected if at all possible. I'd much rather help keep a patient healthy than have to treat them under emergency conditions down the line." Infection prevention has always been important in these settings, but with COVID-19 now in the picture, dentists are taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of the patient and employees.