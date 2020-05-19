Pack Health & Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health to Support Men with Prostate Cancer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pack Health and the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health (SKCC) today announced a longitudinal study with multi-site, community-based enrollment to evaluate the role and impact of digital health coaching for men with Prostate Cancer in the Delaware Valley. This study will evaluate health self-efficacy and Patient Reported Outcomes (PROs) of men receiving Pack Health's digital health coaching intervention for Prostate Cancer and has been funded through SKCC's Philadelphia Prostate Cancer Biome Project.
"Side effects from the treatment of prostate cancer are common, and can significantly impact quality of life. Digital health coaching has the potential to provide support to patients wherever they are, and improve their lives" says Nathan Handley, MD, MBA, Assistant Professor of Medical Oncology at SKCC, the study's principal investigator.
"Need is particularly high in the Delaware Valley, where patients can receive treatment at a wide variety of sites and may have limited access to a dedicated team that can provide supportive care," adds coinvestigator Adam Dicker, MD, PhD, Enterprise SVP and Chair of Radiation Oncology at SKCC and Director of the Jefferson Center for Digital Health.
One hundred individuals will be enrolled in this program through a variety of outreach methods, focusing on community cancer support group networks and care delivery organizations. Each participant will be assigned a personal Health Advisor who will engage with them over a three-month period using a combination of at least one coaching call and four digital nudges (personalized follow up via text, email, or app, based on participant preference) per week to augment, but not replace, clinical care. These services will be provided at no cost to the patient.
"We're excited to expand the reach of our Prostate Cancer program, which to date has been piloted only in Academic Medical Centers, to community-based settings," says Dr. Kelly Brassil, Director of Medical Affairs for Pack Health. "This partnership will enable us to go deeper with a more diverse population, to better understand and address social determinants of health in the context of Prostate Cancer."
