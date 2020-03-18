WAKE FOREST, N.C., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1-800-PACK-RAT, LLC, a leader in the portable storage and moving industry, has announced today that it will provide free portable storage containers to hospitals needing additional storage space at their facilities. Hospitals can use the containers for multiple purposes, including storage of COVID-19 testing supplies.
As hospitals begin to set up tents and triage centers outside the main hospital area to minimize exposure risk, 1-800-PACK-RAT's containers can be used to conveniently store supplies needed nearby. The on-site storage containers keep all testing equipment and personnel outside of the hospital and help eliminate the risk of transmission. 1-800-PACK-RAT's portable storage containers can also store equipment and materials that do not get used frequently.
If there is an increase in patient volume, these on-site containers can store material so space can be freed up for more beds and ventilators if needed. This allows hospitals to prepare for a potential increase in respiratory patients while still having access to medical supplies, as they will be kept on-site in an all-steel, secure container.
"COVID-19 is affecting all of us. We are taking significant measures internally to keep our employees safe and to help flatten the curve, but we wanted to do more to help our communities," said James Burati III, Senior VP of Sales and Marketing. "Hospitals will be significantly impacted if the virus continues to spread as it has in other countries. We want to help by providing hospitals with our all-steel, secure, portable storage containers. Whether they need them to store testing supplies or equipment, our containers will give them a way to do this quickly and efficiently."
1-800-PACK-RAT will provide up to two free containers per hospital to those within their service area. For more information about this program, contact 1-800-PACK-RAT at 888-282-3022 or commercialssales@1800packrat.com.
