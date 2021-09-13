KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New to Packline Materials Handling and Ultrasource LLC, this roll handling equipment with height extension was designed for lifting rolls of film or foil to an increased height to access a high load point on processing or packaging machinery. Constructed from stainless steel, this roll handling solution is suitable for the food, drinks, and pharmaceutical industries.
This small frame roll handling equipment with a height extension was designed in response to a customer requirement in the food processing industry. The rolls are lifted to an increased height of 9.8 feet (3 metres / 118 inches) to access the processing machinery.
The lifting frame has been lowered to 70.8 inches (1800mm) for the lifting equipment to be manoeuvred through a low doorway. However, to lift the rolls to the required height of 118 inches (3 metres), an extension to the lifting carriage of 47 inches (1.2 metres) facilitates this increased lift height.
The lifter encompasses a fully powered 3" vertical spindle attachment. This attachment is fully motorised and provides powered drives for both the roll gripping and release. These drives are operated via a hand-held 'pendant' control which provides precise and easy operation.
The rolls are securely gripped by the core. This mechanism is fitted with a torque limiter so that the clamping rollers do not over or under tighten onto the reel. This feature enables the operator to lift and transport rolls with complete confidence.
The attachments enhanced design features include a greater load capacity, improved strength and durability which provides an easy and safe operation. It is entirely suitable for the food industry and other hygienic applications.
All Packline attachments are fully interchangeable and can be easily fitted or removed from any model of 'Compac' lifting machine that is fitted with the quick release system.
Specifications:
Model: Compac C300
Lift Height: 118 inches (3000mm).
Lifter Frame Height: 70.8 inches (1800mm).
Lift Capacity – 440lbs (200kgs).
This stainless-steel roll lifting machine is suitable for use in the following industries:
- Food
- Drinks and Beverages
- Dairy
- Pharmaceutical
- Medical
- Chemical
- FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods)
- Printing and Labeling
The purpose-designed compact framework, positioning of handlebars and addition of an optional remote-control device provide improved manoeuvrability and ease of use for the operator.
The small footprint makes this roll handling equipment highly manoeuvrable and a natural choice for today's narrow production lines and demanding lifting requirements.
For further information on this roll lifter, or the full range of lifting and handling equipment, please contact Packline Materials Handling, or contact Ultrasource LLC in the USA for more information on the 'EZ Lift'.
Packline Ltd
Unit 28
Newtown Business Park
Ringwood Road
Poole, Dorset
BH12 3LL, UK
USA Distributor:
Ultrasource USA LLC
1414 West 29th Street
Kansas City, MO 64108-3604
(O): 816.360.2034 | Ext 2034
https://www.ultrasourceusa.com/ez-lift-film-roll-material-handling-equipment.html
For a full list of worldwide distributors please visit Packline's website.
Paul Winter, Packline Materials Handling
