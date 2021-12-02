KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New to Packline Materials Handling and Ultrasource LLC, the bespoke lifting equipment with raised frame, straddle legs and twin spindle attachment was designed to handle wide diameter rolls of foil and film. This roll handling solution is suitable for clean room high care environments such as the food, drinks, pharmaceutical and packaging industries.
This roll lifting equipment with raised frame and twin spindle attachment was designed in response to a customer requirement in the pharmaceutical industry to handle large diameter, heavy rolls laid vertically on pallets with limited access.
The pallets are stored against a wall and can be accessed from one side only. Each pallet holds two large rolls. In order to gain access to the large diameter rolls on the pallet, the lifter's frame has been raised to travel over the top of the pallet. This new bespoke frame design allows the lifting equipment to be maneuvered over and across the whole length of the pallet to easily access the rolls at the far end of the pallets.
In addition, wider legs on the frame allow the lifter legs to straddle the pallet for easy access to the rolls at the back of the pallet.
The Twin Spindle Attachments have been designed to provide a simple means of lifting and handling rolls by their diameter. The rolls are lifted and lowered via a powered lift mechanism, eliminating any operator manual handling.
This handling solution is suitable for the pharmaceutical industry and other hygienic applications.
Specifications:
- Lifting Capacity: 270kg (595lbs).
- Roll Diameter: 390mm – 450mm (15.3– 17.7 inches).
- Roll Width: 405mm-845mm (15.9-32.2 inches).
The attachment has been designed to provide strength, durability as well as improved wear resistance and enhanced ease of use which provides a simple and safe action.
This handling solution is suitable for the food industry and other hygienic applications.
Furthermore, it is backed up by a full bespoke design service so ensuring that the right solution can be made to suit most rolls.
All Packline attachments are fully interchangeable and can be easily fitted or removed from any model of Compac lifting machine that is fitted with the quick release system.
This stainless-steel roll lifting machine is suitable for use in the following industries:
- Food
- Drinks and Beverages
- Dairy
- Pharmaceutical
- Medical
- Chemical
- FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods)
- Printing and Labeling
The purpose-designed compact framework, positioning of handlebars and addition of an optional remote-control device provide improved manoeuvrability and ease of use for the operator.
The small footprint makes this roll handling equipment highly manoeuvrable and a natural choice for today's narrow production lines and demanding lifting requirements.
For further information on this roll lifter, or the full range of lifting and handling equipment, please contact Packline Materials Handling, or contact Ultrasource LLC in the USA for more information on the 'EZ Lift'.
Packline Ltd
Unit 28
Newtown Business Park
Ringwood Road
Poole, Dorset
BH12 3LL, UK
USA Distributor:
Ultrasource USA LLC
1414 West 29th Street
Kansas City, MO 64108-3604
(O): 816.360.2034 | Ext 2034
https://www.ultrasourceusa.com/ez-lift-film-roll-material-handling-equipment.html
For a full list of worldwide distributors please visit Packline's website.
SOURCE Packline Materials Handling