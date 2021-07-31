CHARLESTON, S.C., July 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- By the year 2050, the world total of passenger cars is expected to go up by 150%, totalling approximately 2.5 billion people. Generally, the interior of an automobile is a small and shared space, and multiple reports in the last 15 years show that its users face a higher risk of exposure to a variety of airborne infectious agents such as allergens and endotoxins. With the average North American spending 4.3 years of their whole life either being in or driving a car, this has called for a new way to help spread infectious diseases in enclosed automobiles.
Paerolyte's liquid disinfectant in conjunction with Paerosol's micro-aerosol generator unit is the perfect, hands-free way to disinfect any size automobile. With the micro-aerosol generator's "plug in and go" usability, it's the easiest way to kill up to 99.9999% of viruses, bacteria and mold in any sort of transportation vehicle. The micro-aerosol generator uses proprietary technology to turn Paerolyte's liquid disinfectant into a "dry spray," which will get into all aspects of the vehicle and destroy 99.9999% of viruses, bacteria and mold it finds1. Whether it be in the air vents, in the car's floor or embedded into the seats (either leather or cloth seats), the use of Paerolyte's liquid disinfectant in Paerosol's micro-aerosol generator will find any of those infectious agents and destroy them with ease.
"The use of the MAG [micro-aerosol generator] in cars is unbelievable - only after an hour of use, my car smelling brand new, meaning every inch of my car has been disinfected with this 'dry spray' technology."
- Scott Alderson, President of Paerosol LLC
"The dry spray can get into the air vents of the car to kill viruses, bacteria, and mold in places we can't see. It's amazing the results we're getting after years of research and development."
- Steve Gareleck, CEO of Paerosol LLC
About Paerosol - Paerosol is a platform which kills air and surface-borne mold, bacteria, and viruses at up to a 99.9999% rate of effectiveness. The Paerosol technology originated in the Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory ("PNNL") which is managed and operated by Battelle Memorial Institute. As part of the Federal Lab Commission's ("FLC") efforts to commercialize federally owned technology within the private sector, Paerosol LLC (founded by Steve Gareleck, CEO and Scott Alderson, President) obtained the exclusive licensing rights to this disinfecting technology directly from Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. Paerosol's proprietary Dry Spray technology allows for Paerolyte's liquid disinfectant to get into all corners and crevices of any space it's placed in. Paerosol has been successfully tested by US & Foreign Government Agencies. The United States Defense Threat Reduction Agency successfully tested Paerosol against bio-agents including simulates of Anthrax and Ebola, common civilian and hospitals pathogens such as E Coli and Salmonella, antibiotic-resistant microbes, and viruses including H1N1 (swine flu), H5N1 (bird flu), MRSA, and the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19)2.
Media Contact
