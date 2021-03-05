MIAMI, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In mid-April, UNESCO reported 192 countries had closed all schools and universities, affecting more than 90 percent of the world's population: almost 1.6 billion students. While other industries started to open doors during the summer months, most educational facilities continued to be largely closed because of the unknown of the pandemic. Although schools are reopening with strict safety guidelines, many individuals continue to fear for the health and safety of themselves and/or children because schools can be breeding grounds for harmful bacteria and viruses.
Nearly 55 million students and 7 million staff members attend the more than 130,000 public and private school across the United States. Educational facilities are faced with a significant challenge, constantly fighting bacteria and viruses that come and go as often as the faculty, staff and students do. In a normal year, the economic loss due to teacher absenteeism is $25.2 billion with a direct impact to each child's learning. Add the pandemic to these already staggering numbers, and the impact is catastrophic.
"Paerosol understands the unique needs of each industry and environment. We have years of scientific data and tests to provide the technology's efficacy," comments Steve Gareleck, CEO, Paerosol. "Our goal is to provide the right equipment and solution to schools and universities that saves time, money, and ultimately provides a long-term solution to fighting any virus."
Backed by microbiological testing, the Dry Sprayer deploys a dry spray to disinfect all highly touched surfaces and airborne bacteria routinely. This non-toxic solution kills air- and surface-borne mold, bacteria, and viruses, even penetrating through fabrics such as curtains, rugs, and bookbags, thoroughly disinfecting without harm to it or its user.
