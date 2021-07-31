CHARLESTON, S.C., July 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marking almost one year since Corbett Preparatory School located in Tampa, Florida decided to implement Paerosol's Dry Spray Technology™ across its 17 buildings, the school has not reported a single case of COVID-19 nor the flu!
With schools throughout the world having a growing concern for the health and safety of their students and faculty following the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a rise in demand for stronger cleaning supplies. With cleaning supplies such as multi-purpose cleaners and disinfectant wipes, they can be labor-intensive and leave surface areas easily missed. Paerosol's Dry Spray Technology™ has proven to disinfect both air-borne and surface-borne mold, bacteria, and viruses at a rate of up to 99.9999% efficacy1. Following Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approval and having the Dry Spray Technology™ be used on all surfaces within the facility including classrooms, gyms, cafeterias, and locker rooms, the Corbett Preparatory School has reported 0 cases of COVID-19 and the flu, along with the average attendance record being the highest it's ever been.
"It's amazing to think that this technology has shown these types of results. I can't wait to see how this will do when more education institutions start to implement Paerosol."
- Steve Gareleck, CEO of Paerosol LLC
About Paerosol - Paerosol is a platform which kills air and surface-borne mold, bacteria, and viruses at up to a 99.9999% rate of effectiveness. The Paerosol technology originated in the Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory ("PNNL") which is managed and operated by Battelle Memorial Institute. As part of the Federal Lab Commission's ("FLC") efforts to commercialize federally owned technology within the private sector, Paerosol LLC (founded by Steve Gareleck, CEO and Scott Alderson, President) obtained the exclusive licensing rights to this disinfecting technology directly from Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. Paerosol's proprietary Dry Spray technology allows for Paerolyte's liquid disinfectant to get into all corners and crevices of any space it's placed in. Paerosol has been successfully tested by US & Foreign Government Agencies. The United States Defense Threat Reduction Agency successfully tested Paerosol against bio-agents including simulates of Anthrax and Ebola, common civilian and hospitals pathogens such as E Coli and Salmonella, antibiotic-resistant microbes, and viruses including H1N1 (swine flu), H5N1 (bird flu), MRSA, and the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19)2.
