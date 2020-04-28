NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pager, Inc., a virtual care companion technology that provides a personalized, omni-channel care experience throughout people's healthcare journey, today announced that it has successfully completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2® Type I Audit examination for its technology platform. Pager worked with business advisory firm A-LIGN ASSURANCE for its SOC 2® audit. The successful completion of the Type I Audit underscores Pager's continued commitment to create and maintain a highly trusted and secure operating environment for its clients' confidential data.
"The Pager platform is built with the utmost care to secure our customer's data and ensure our standards, policies and processes not only meet but exceed industry standards," said Walter Jin, CEO of Pager. "We are very proud to have completed the SOC 2® Type I audit which validates the extraordinary level of trust and confidence our clients place in Pager's technology, services and operations."
Founded and headquartered in New York City, Pager's connected care solutions are addressing a growing need for broader access to care, and care navigation and coordination in a more comprehensive and convenient way than traditional medicine models allow. Through the company's partnerships with globally recognized health plans and provider organizations, Pager is actively expanding its reach across the country with licensed clinicians in all 50 states.
SOC 2® engagements are performed in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants' (AICPA) AT-C 205, Reporting on Controls at a Service Organization and based on the trust service principles outlined in the AICPA Guide, Reporting on Controls at a Service Organization Relevant to Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, or Privacy. A-LIGN ASSURANCE's testing of Pager's systems, processes and controls included examination of Pager's policies and procedures regarding all of the above principals. Upon completion of the audit, A-LIGN provided Pager with a Service Auditor's Report demonstrating that their policies, procedures, and infrastructure meet or exceed the stringent SOC 2® Type I criteria.
The completion of the SOC 2® Type I report, is the latest highlight in a series of key market events for Pager which closed a $33M equity and debt funding in February led by Horizon BlueCross BlueShield, Health Catalyst, Goodwater Capital, Silicon Valley Bank. Additionally, Pager recently rolled out a new COVID-19 rapid response, forward triage solution with Horizon BlueCross BlueShield of New Jersey to alleviate the strain on the New Jersey health system in light of the novel coronavirus.
About Pager
Pager is your virtual care companion that provides a personalized, connected care experience throughout your healthcare journey, like having a "doctor in the family." Pager provides people with the right information, navigation and coordination services to access the complete set of virtual care services including triage, telemedicine, prescriptions, appointments, transportation and after-care follow-up. Pager simplifies the healthcare experience by enabling collaboration with multiple healthcare professionals into a unified group conversation through various omni-channel modalities. Pager's embedded SaaS technology integrates with claims and clinical data systems, in addition to third-party point solutions, to enable AI automation that delivers a personalized, seamless engagement experience. Pager partners with payers, providers and employers to offer this solution to over 10 million people across the United States, in addition to Latin America. www.pager.com