RESTON, Va., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PagnatoKarp, a multi-family office with over $4.8 billion assets under advisement¹, has announced a partnership with PinnacleCare, a leading health advisory firm, to give clients private access to a robust Pandemic Response Program. Through this partnership, clients receive ongoing guidance and exclusive support from PinnacleCare's Medical Directors and support team, direct responses to private questions, and weekly medical research reports surrounding COVID-19.
"It is increasingly vital to make objective and informed decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Paul A. Pagnato, CEO Founder at PagnatoKarp. "Our partnership with PinnacleCare gives our clients time-critical advice straight from experts in the medical field."
PinnacleCare provides high-touch, compassionate health advisory for individuals and families. In this time of uncertainty, PinnacleCare helps families make informed, strategic decisions with real-time information and support from a team of MD/PhD researchers and Medical Directors. PinnacleCare's research department remains up-to-date in real time on the COVID-19 pandemic and quiets the noise with factual, objective and scientific information so you feel more in control and empowered to make better decisions for your family's health and wellness.
PagnatoKarp is an award-winning firm focused on the total well-being of clients. The firm is named 2020 Best Multi-Family Office ($2.5B to $5B AUM/AUA) by Family Wealth Report Awards and 2020 Virginia Best Places to Work. Paul Pagnato is ranked #1 in Northern Virginia on Forbes 2020 Top Wealth Advisors and #2 in Virginia on 2019 Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors: State-by-State.¹
About PagnatoKarp
With $4.8 billion assets under advisement¹, PagnatoKarp specializes in Intelligent Wealth Management™ for CEO Founders, entrepreneurs, and ultra-high-net-worth families. Services include portfolio, tax, legal, planning, private banking, family coaching, and lifestyle. Through True Fiduciary® standards, PagnatoKarp embraces the legal obligation to put your interests first while focusing on asset protection, cash flow, and opportunities. Frequently ranked on top financial advisor lists by Barron's and Forbes, and Virginia Best Places to Work.¹ PagnatoKarp helps protect, simplify and elevate lives.
About PinnacleCare
PinnacleCare is a leading health advisory firm, founded in 2001, that connects individuals to the world's most advanced healthcare and facilitates access to top specialists for personalized care. We provide a broad range of support to families and organizations – helping our members avoid unnecessary medical procedures and access the optimal care they deserve.
Contact:
Cathy Rieder
Director, Client Experience & Branding
PagnatoKarp
703-468-2733