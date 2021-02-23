OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PainPass, medical experts for pain relief solutions, announces its launch of the first CBD/lidocaine product line that specifically targets those with chronic pain. Created by two doctors specializing in pain management and holistic health, the brand has expertly blended western and eastern medicines to provide an all-natural topical approach to pain relief.
Chronic pain afflicts many in today's society and is a common reason a large number of adults seek medical care. PainPass offers various ways for consumers to apply their proprietary pain relief products, including a cream, roll-on, serum, stick, and bath bomb. The products provide instant relief without any negative side effects for those experiencing an injury, joint pain, arthritis, inflammation, or bodily stress.
"In my more than 12 years as a pain management physician, it became abundantly clear the magnitude of people experiencing pain that needed a natural remedy where the patient could take charge of their pain without a prescription," said Co-Founder Dr. Carl Fieser. "In our current times, this has proved to be essential, in particular for those who don't have access to pain management specialists."
"PainPass is a healthy way to deal with pain," said Co-Founder Dr. Kevin Spelman. "As the benefits of CBD for addressing pain are becoming more mainstream, we're excited to witness how our products have become a game-changer for those with chronic pain ailments. The vast majority of people using PainPass have incorporated its goodness into their daily routines."
Fast-acting, non-addictive, and non-invasive, the products bring together the science of medicine with the natural power of plants to create a new standard of care, incorporating a centuries-old wellness solution into its formulations.
With a deep understanding of the physical and emotional pain patients suffer, both doctors are passionate about providing a tangible solution to pain management at an affordable price. The brand provides free samples to customers with no purchase required.
For more information, visit https://painpass.com.
