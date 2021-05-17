EDMONTON, Alberta, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PainWorth—already known for revolutionizing the personal injury claims process for claimants in Canada and the USA—has announced a new product today focused on serving insurance companies, claims adjusters, and personal injury lawyers.
The product, called Adjustly, allows professionals to calculate various parts of a claim all on one dashboard.
"Whereas before a professional in the personal injury claims industry might have needed to consult with a high-priced economist, and might have needed 6 or 7 separate tools to calculate the total value of a claim, with our new web app, they can do all those steps in one place," said chartered insurance professional and PainWorth's Operations Officer, Aaron Budnick.
The tools within Adjustly include:
- a search engine for looking up case law specific to injury type and jurisdiction
- a past lost wages calculator
- a future lost wages calculator
- a future cost-of-care calculator
- a lost housekeeping calculator
- a present value calculator
- an inflation calculator
- an out-of-pocket medical expenses calculator
- a mileage expenses calculator
In addition, Adjustly also can make pain and suffering estimates for individual claims, by automatically scanning thousands of past cases to find relevant case law and citations, based on injury type and injury severity.
The new Adjustly pro-portal is available to industry professionals upon request via https://painworth.com/insurance.
"We already have many insurance companies and claims adjusters using Adjustly," noted Budnick. "We're releasing it to professional users on a gradual basis, but any professional user can request an invitation at: https://painworth.com/insurance."
In a recent interview, one insurance industry insider familiar with the product called it "the future of claims settlement".
PainWorth was recently recently featured in Edify magazine's May 2021 Innovation issue.
