DENVER, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paladina Health, one of the nation's largest direct primary care providers and worksite health expert, today announced a new suite of services designed to help employers bring their employees back to the workplace safely. Companies across the country furloughed or had their employees work remotely for the past several weeks to comply with stay-at-home orders enacted to stop the spread of COVID-19.
As states and municipalities are now beginning to lift restrictions, the CDC reports that just 1 percent of Americans have been tested for the virus, and 18 percent of those tests have yielded positive results. This leaves the vast majority of Americans in a vulnerable position. Employers are therefore left with the enormous responsibility of re-opening their physical locations with great caution as they strive to keep their workers safe.
As they adjust to the new normal, employers and their staffs will have a broad range of needs that vary by region and industry. Some may want to implement daily temperature checks while others will want to provide their employees with 24/7 access to virtual and in-person medical care and mental health services. Across the board, employers are seeking to instill confidence among employees that the workplace is safe. Paladina Health's program is designed to tailor-fit each employer's unique situation.
"We have developed a completely customizable suite of return to work products and services that draw on our expertise both in worksite and population health," said Kirk Rosin, Chief Revenue Officer, Paladina Health. "We have partnered with our clients from the early stages of this pandemic – in fact, 97% of our clinics have remained open throughout – and we will continue to partner with them as they manage through this next phase. Our overarching objective remains the same – to enable employers to facilitate a healthy and productive workplace."
The return to work program includes options for screening and testing, monitoring, as well as human resources support.
Screening and Testing
- An online questionnaire to capture clinical and epidemiologic criteria
- Provide Persons of Interest ("PUI") – individuals who may be infected – virtual visit consultation with a licensed provider to determine if quarantine is appropriate
- Temperature Checks (either remote using Bluetooth or in-person onsite)
- Testing:
- PUI evaluation at a nearby clinic or testing facility
- Onsite testing of PUI and/or other employees using point of care antigen testing when available
Monitoring
- Virtual care follow-up with a licensed provider for all PUI/COVID-19 positive cases
- Worksite-focused contact tracing
- Active daily workplace surveillance and frontline manager support
- Medical clearance note to return to work
Human Resources Support
- Online reports listing employees, status, and results
- Medical assessments for vulnerable employees requiring accommodation
- Consultation on policies and procedures
- Training for supervisors and managers to recognize warning signs of anxiety and depression and how best to approach employees to offer intervention services
Other optional services offered by Paladina Health include worksite evaluation for reducing virus exposure, trainings for employees on social distancing, and contact tracing for employee-to-employee contact.
"This new suite of services is in line with the Paladina Health legacy of proactively focusing on preventive care to help employees manage chronic diseases and stay healthy, both physically and emotionally," said Dr. Tobias Barker, Paladina Health's Chief Medical Officer. "We need to have a holistic approach to treating and calming employees physically, mentally and emotionally."
For more on Paladina Health's return to work program, email COVID.Return@PaladinaHealth.com.
