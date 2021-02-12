Palatin Technologies, Inc.

Palatin Technologies, Inc.

 By Palatin Technologies, Inc.

CRANBURY, N.J., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN) will announce its second quarter, fiscal year 2021 operating results on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 before the open of the U.S. financial markets.

Palatin will also conduct a conference call and live audio webcast hosted by its executive management team on February 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will include a review of the company's operating results and an update on programs under development.

Schedule for the Operating Results Press Release, Conference Call / Audio Webcast

Q2 Fiscal Year 2021 Results Press Release                  

2/17/2021 at 7:30 a.m. ET





Q2 Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call-Live                      

2/17/2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET

US/Canada Dial-In Number:                                            

1-866-248-8441

International Dial-In Number:                                  

1-856-344-9206

Conference ID:                                                              

2203098





Q2 Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call-Replay             

2/17/2021-2/24/2021

US/Canada Dial-In Number:                                            

1-888-203-1112

International Dial-In Number:                                        

1-719-457-0820

Replay Passcode:                                                           

2203098





Audio Webcast Live and Replay Access                      

http://www.palatin.com

The audio webcast and replay can be accessed by logging on to the "Investors-Webcasts" section of Palatin's website at http://www.palatin.com.

About Palatin Technologies, Inc.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted, receptor-specific peptide therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders in order to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information, please visit http://www.palatin.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palatin-technologies-inc-to-report-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2021-results-teleconference-and-webcast-to-be-held-on-february-17-2021-301227418.html

SOURCE Palatin Technologies, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.