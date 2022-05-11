Palatin Technologies, Inc.

CRANBURY, N.J., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN) will announce its third quarter, fiscal year 2022 operating results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, before the open of the U.S. financial markets.

Palatin will also conduct a conference call and live audio webcast hosted by its executive management team on May 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will include a review of the company's operating results and an update on programs under development.

Schedule for the Operating Results Press Release, Conference Call / Audio Webcast





Q3 Fiscal Year 2022 Results Press Release                                   

5/17/2022 at 7:30 a.m. ET





Q3 Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call-Live     

5/17/2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET

     US/Canada Dial-In Number:    

1-800-304-0389

     International Dial-In Number: 

1-313-209-5140

     Conference ID:             

1376619





Q3 Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call-Replay      

5/17/2022-5/24/2022

     US/Canada Dial-In Number:            

1-888-203-1112

     International Dial-In Number:              

1-719-457-0820

     Replay Passcode:   

1376619





Audio Webcast Live and Replay Access                

http://www.palatin.com

The audio webcast and replay can be accessed by logging on to the "Investors-Webcasts" section of Palatin's website at http://www.palatin.com.

About Palatin

Palatin is a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems, with targeted, receptor-specific product candidates for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information regarding Palatin, please visit Palatin's website at www.palatin.com and follow Palatin on Twitter at @PalatinTech.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palatin-to-report-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2022-results-teleconference-and-webcast-to-be-held-on-may-17-2022-301545065.html

