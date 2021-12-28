COLUMBIA, S.C., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Several local ENT offices and physicians have come together to form Palmetto ENT & Allergy, a multi-location medical practice in the Midlands partnered with Charleston ENT & Allergy. With a combined 60 years of experience serving the Midlands, the new practice will continue to expand access for patient care and convenience while serving the residents of the Greater Lexington and Columbia areas.
Palmetto ENT & Allergy offers locations in Columbia and Irmo. Each brings the same high quality and value of care from doctors trusted in the midlands that Charleston ENT & Allergy has brought to the Coastal regions of South Carolina for 25 years. Palmetto ENT & Allergy Physicians include Dr. Frederick Garner, Dr. Benjamin Paysinger (Retired), Dr. Anna Bouknight, Dr. Tab Thompson, Dr. Neal Burkhalter, Dr. Melanie Seybt, and Dr. Andrew Battiata.
Home to three locations, Palmetto ENT & Allergy's downtown office is located on Devine Street, Palmetto ENT for Kids is located on Arbor Lake Boulevard, while the third office is in Irmo on Woodrow Street. Their mission is to serve the people and families of the Midlands with superior, comprehensive, and convenient care. Their commitment to these core values has allowed expansion with plans to open their fourth location, Sunset Boulevard in Lexington, in the new year.
###
Contact Information:
Heather Williams
Marketing & Communications Manager hewilliams@entandallergypartners.com
https://palmettoentallergy.com/
Media Contact
Staci Innis, Charleston ENT & Allergy / Palmetto ENT & Allergy, +1 843.793.6550, sinnis@charlestonent.com
Kaylee Walters, The Design Group, 8436083839, kaylee@thedesigngrouponline.com
SOURCE Charleston ENT & Allergy / Palmetto ENT & Allergy