HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panamera Holdings Corporation, a Nevada Corporation (Symbol: PHCI), (the "Company"), announced today that it has completed a name and trading symbol change from Panamera Healthcare Corporation (PNHT) to Panamera Holdings Corporation (PHCI) effective through FINRA today October 22, 2021.  In addition, the Company increased its authorized shares to 600,000,000, 550,000,000 common and 50,000,000 preferred.  

These changes are in keeping with the new direction of the company under the leadership of its new Chairman and CEO T. Benjamin Jennings as announced in the recently filed Schedule 13D.  Mr. Jennings, with his extensive public company mergers and acquisitions management experience, intends to utilize his investment banking background to facilitate the growth of the company by pursuing opportunities including but not limited to the environmental services industry, emerging innovative technologies and individual health choices led by innovation with integration. 

