Panaxia continues to grow: Panaxia Global Reports that Panaxia Israel ended the 3rd quarter of 2020 with record revenues of at least 16.3 million, growing by over three times YoY

Completes 12 consecutive quarters of revenue increase Projects to complete the first nine months with revenues of at least 43.2 million, an increase of over 330% YoY Prepared to start commercial export to Germany by the yearend, pending an export permit from Israel Health Authority