BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of the many lasting consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic will be the way it's impacted the mental health and well being of individuals and families. A survey of 1,320 therapists released by The New York Times labeled this a burgeoning mental health crisis, and it's one that Maryland family law attorney Brandon Bernstein of The Law Offices of Brandon Bernstein has seen firsthand as it relates to negative impacts on marriages.
"The most common stresses on otherwise normal marriages, such as family planning and the parenting of children, monetary concerns, and overall effective communication have all been severely increased for the majority of Americans due to Covid-19, and it's something I see on an everyday basis in my office," says Maryland divorce attorney Brandon Bernstein, a member of Super Lawyers since 2014.
"The past two years haven't been 'normal' or easy for most people, and what we're seeing is an increase in both separations and divorces," Bernstein continues. "The pandemic has unfortunately also further complicated many divorce proceedings, with residences now serving as online learning centers for children and home offices, all wrapped into one."
According to published survey, nine in ten therapists say more clients are seeking care, across both blue and red states, and six in ten said patients are seeking more medication, including antidepressants or anti-anxiety pills. When individuals are challenged in this way, the same challenges become shared burdens for couples and families, and problems often begin compounding.
Couples end up arguing more due to isolation, financial concerns, and employment stress, while juggling the added responsibilities of online learning while working from home. These issues create added communication difficulties, as well as challenges in the division of household chores, not to mention the use of household space, time, and technology. Children are burdened by the difficulties of online learning and the other stress factors of homeschooling, as well as the reduced opportunity to socialize with friends and participate in extracurricular activities.
If there is a silver lining, more individuals are seeking out therapy and other forms of assistance, and there is less stigma involved with doing so. The increased availability of tele-medicine has offered increased access to certain segments of the population. The individuals seeking help for themselves may also be interested in pursuing a less aggressive course of action when it comes to their marriage via Maryland divorce mediation as well.
The Law Offices of Brandon Bernstein handles all aspects of family law cases in the state of Maryland, and is well acquainted with the ongoing landscape of divorce during the pandemic, along with the new challenges and wrinkles it presents. The office is currently meeting with clients virtually for their safety and convenience. More information is available at BrandonBernsteinLaw.com or by calling 240.395.1418.
