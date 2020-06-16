DUBLIN, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pandemic Outbreaks in the Past Decade: A Research Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Pandemics are outbreaks of disease that become widespread by the transmission of human-to-human infection. Throughout recent history, disease outbreaks and pandemics include Spanish flu, Hong Kong flu, SARS, H7N9, Ebola, and Zika. The main features of a pandemic include broad geographic spread, disease movement, novelty, intensity, high attack rates, and explosivity, limited population immunity, infectiousness, and contagiousness. Pandemics adversely have affected the health of the global population and destabilized the world's economies, social infrastructures, and both geopolitical and natural environments.
Human history has experienced major pandemics such as smallpox, cholera, plague, dengue, AIDS, influenza, extreme acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), West Nile disease, and tuberculosis. Influenza pandemics are sporadic yet frequent phenomena. Since the 1500s, influenza pandemics have occurred about three times a century, or about every 10 to 50 years. Three influenza pandemics occurred in the 20th century: 1918 influenza pandemic (Spanish flu), 1957-1958 pandemic (Asian flu), and the 1968 pandemic (Hong Kong flu). Each pandemic harmed human life and economic growth. For example, the 1918 influenza pandemic killed more than 20 million people worldwide. The World Health Organization (WHO) cites that pandemic as the deadliest in world history.
This Report Includes:
- An overview of the pandemic outbreaks occurred over the last decade (2010-2020)
- Discussion of several serious epidemiological outbreaks, their socio-economic impact, R&D efforts, treatment and diagnostics, clinical trial landscape, and regulatory and reimbursement landscape
- Data corresponding to the number of confirmed cases and reported deaths (globally and country-wise) due to various pandemics, including novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), SARS, MERS, HIV/AIDS, H1N1, Ebola virus, etc.
- Correlation of coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak to previous epidemiological outbreaks in terms of policies and measures of prevention and control, and the lessons learned thereafter
- Insight into key scientific breakthroughs and pipeline products targeting infectious disease treatments, including the novel coronavirus disease and its antibody-based clinical program (antibody to MERS-CoV infection)
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Introduction to Pandemics
- Pathogenic Microbes and Infectious Diseases: 1973-2019
- Factors Contributing to the Emergence of Infectious Diseases
- Human Demographics and Behavior
- Technology
- The Role of Needles
- Economic Development and Land Use
- International Travel
- Microbial Adaptation
- Antibiotic Development
- Classifying Viral Outbreaks, Epidemics, and Pandemics
- Current and Potential Epidemics with Pandemic Potential
- Current and Potential Pandemics
- Current Technologies for Addressing Potential Pandemic Threats
- Biological Weapons for Terrorism
- The Next Pandemic
- Types of Zoonotic Viruses
- A Brief History of Global Pandemics
- Bubonic Plague (1300 to the Present)
- Cholera (1916-1966)
- The Spanish Influenza Pandemic (1918)
- Asian Flu Pandemic (1957-1958)
- HIV/AIDS Pandemic (1980 to the Present)
- Influenza A-H1N1 (2009 to the Present)
- Malaria (2700 BC to the Present)
- Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) (2002-2003)
- Tuberculosis (4000 BC to the Present)
- Treatments for Infectious Diseases
- Prevention
- Vaccination
- Pharmaceutical Treatments
Chapter 3 H1N1 Influenza (Swine Influenza)
- Etiology
- Epidemiology
- Pathophysiology
- Types of Influenza Viruses
- Influenza Virus A
- Influenza Virus B
- Influenza Virus C
- Diagnosis and Evaluation
- Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction
- Nucleotide Sequencing
- Phylogenetic Analysis
- Treatment and Management
- Prevention of Swine to Human Viral Transmission
- Prevention of Human-to-Human Transmission
- Vaccines
- Antiviral Treatments
- The WHO and Containment for Pandemic Influenza
- International Influenza Vaccine Stockpile Orders
- Pre-pandemic Vaccination
- Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)
- Antiviral Resistance
- Recreated Viruses
- Immaterialized Market Risk
- Media Coverage and Vaccinations
- Pandemic Preparedness Plans
Chapter 4 Ebola Virus Disease
- Etiology
- Epidemiology
- Clinical Manifestations
- Diagnosis
- Treatment/Management
- Supportive Care
- Therapeutics
- Vaccines and Prevention
Chapter 5 Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
- Etiology
- Epidemiology
- Geographical Distribution
- Sources of Infection
- Risk Factors and Transmission
- Pathophysiology
- Clinical Features
- Diagnosis
- Molecular Diagnostics
- Serological Assays
- Treatment and Management
- Antiviral Agents
- Convalescent Plasma
- Antibiotic Therapy
- Intensive Care Management
- New Treatments
- Prevention
- Advances in Vaccine Development
- Priorities: MERS Research, Surveillance, Management, and Control
- Establishing a One Health Global Consortium
- Priority Studies at the Animal-Human-Environmental Interface
- Priority Studies in Human Populations
- Priority Studies for Vaccines, Therapeutics, and Rapid Diagnostics
Chapter 6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (SARS-CoV-2)
- Symptoms of COVID-19
- COVID-19 Progression
- Incubation Period
- Epidemiology
- Case Fatality Rate (CFR)
- Global Confirmed Cases and Confirmed Deaths Due to COVID-19
- COVID-19 Research and Development
- Diagnostics and Medtech
- The Need to Reinvent Ventilators
- Clinical Trials on COVID-19
Chapter 7 Lessons Learned from History
- Maintaining Essential Healthcare Services
- Access to Prevention, Safety Measures, Testing and Treatment
- Quarantine and Isolation
- International Efforts to Strengthen the Global Outbreak Response System
- Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations
- European Medical Corps
- Regional Disease Surveillance Systems Enhancement Program
- The WHO Global Health Emergency Workforce
- The WHO R&D Blueprint
- World Bank Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility
Chapter 8 Appendix
