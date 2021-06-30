MIAMI, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Papa, the first and only curated platform of companionship and support for older adults and families, has partnered with Gateway Health Plan, Inc., ("Gateway Health"), a leading managed care organization dedicated to caring for the total health of its members, to serve Gateway Health's eligible Medicare D-SNP members in Pennsylvania with its innovative program.
Papa has developed a curated network of Papa Pals who provide companionship and assistance to individuals. Papa Pals do many things to help individuals, including taking them to doctor appointments, helping around the house, providing tech support and, most importantly, companionship. By providing individuals with true independence and a trusted, friendly Papa Pal, Papa can reduce loneliness and the effects of isolation. Papa is available through many health plans and employers throughout the United States.
"Gateway Health is leading the way in Pennsylvania to ensure that their members are supported by our amazing Papa Pals," said Andrew Parker, Founder & CEO of Papa. "We are excited about our partnership with an organization that cares about their members' social wellbeing and we look forward to the positive impact we will make together to improve the lives and health of their members."
Papa services are available to Gateway Health's eligible Medicare D-SNP members to help address the impact that social isolation and access to essential care and services have on health outcomes for aging adults. Gateway Health and Papa are contacting eligible Gateway members regarding their opportunity to participate in this pilot program.
"At Gateway Health, we care for the whole person in all communities where the need is greatest. We see a future where everyone has an equal opportunity to achieve their best health," said Daniel Weaver, Vice President of Quality Programs, Gateway Health. "We continuously search for innovations and plan benefits that create options for our members facing difficult circumstances. We strive to empower our members so they can overcome their specific challenges and achieve better health outcomes. We are proud to partner with Papa on this pilot program that delivers enhanced access to resources and services that our eligible members need."
About Papa:
Papa is a family on-demand service providing companionship and clinical care to older adults and families through an expansive client base of Medicare Advantage, state managed Medicaid health plans, and employers. Papa was founded in 2017 in Miami, FL. Papa is now available in all 50 states. Investors include Tiger Global, Comcast Ventures, Canaan, Initialized Capital, Sound Ventures, Pivotal Ventures with Magnify Ventures, Behance Founder, CPO of Adobe; Scott Belsky, the founders of Flatiron Health and their group Operator Partners, among other high-profile investors. For more information, visit papa.co.
About Gateway Health:
At Gateway Health, we believe in caring for the whole person in all communities where the need is greatest. We see a future in which everyone has equal opportunity to achieve their best health. Through our leading Medicaid and Medicare programs, Gateway Health is coordinating healthcare that goes beyond doctors and medicine that helps members achieve not just physical health, but also delivers whole person care. Our associates are helping to drive this new kind of healthcare in collaboration with a network of 29,000 primary care physicians, specialists, hospitals, and other ancillary providers. Gateway Health is also committed to supporting our neighbors through our many community outreach and engagement programs.
