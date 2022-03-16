NORTH KINGSTON, R.I., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pappas | OPT Physical, Sports and Hand Therapy (Pappas | OPT), a member of the Confluent family, is proud to announce their newest partnership with Premier Orthopedics & Work Rehabilitation (POWR), a private and therapist-owned physical therapy practice with a clinic location in North Kingstown, Rhode Island.
"We couldn't be more excited to join the Pappas | OPT family," said POWR's Clinic Director/Partner, Kristen Baxter. "We have worked hard to grow Premier Orthopedics & Work Rehabilitation and have been in search of a reputable business partner that can help us continue along this growth trajectory. Pappas | OPT is an established practice with a reputation for superior customer service and quality care. We can't wait to see what this partnership will bring!"
While patients will continue to see the same familiar faces at POWR and be provided with the same services, the clinical team will have greater access to the nationally recognized physical therapy education company Evidence In Motion, as well as Fit for Work, the leading provider of employee safety.
"We are excited to welcome POWR into the Pappas | OPT family," said CEO of Pappas | OPT, Mike Pappas, PT, DPT. "Since opening our doors, our vision has been to provide the highest level of service to our patients and referring physicians throughout all of our clinics and across the state of Rhode Island. We are delighted that this partnership will allow us to continue this vision and reach more residents than before."
"We are proud to partner with Pappas OPT and are excited to welcome POWR to the Confluent family" says Confluent Health's President and CEO Larry Benz, PT, DPT, OCS, MBA, MAPP. "Mike's entire team are pre-eminent clinical leaders and bringing in POWR is going to add significant value as we grow together. Our partnership has endless possibilities."
This partnership makes 19 Pappas | OPT clinics across Rhode Island, further expanding the group's footprint.
POWR has one location:
The Lafayette Mill Complex
650 Ten Rod Road
North Kingston, RI 02852
For more information about Pappas | OPT please visit https://www.pappaspt.com/. For more information about POWR, or to meet with one of their expert therapists, please visit powrri.com or call 401-667-7997.
About Pappas | OPT Physical, Sports and Hand Therapy: Pappas | OPT Physical, Sports and Hand Therapy is a team of physical and occupational therapists that pride themselves on providing their Rhode Island communities with the highest quality of care. Their staff combines the latest evidence-based practices with extensive knowledge and experience to evaluate and treat individuals with orthopedic and neurological problems, post-surgical conditions, sprains and strains, traumatic injuries and degenerative joint processes. With 19 clinics, Pappas | OPT is conveniently located throughout the state of Rhode Island. For more information, visit PappasPT.com or opt-ri.com.
