WALNUT CREEK, Calif., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm, the industry leader in solving catastrophic and complex health care challenges and improving lives, today announced a new COVID-19 solution designed to assist injured workers requiring medical care and support for recovery from the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Paradigm's new solution assists injured workers who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as a primary diagnosis as well as injured workers who have a catastrophic or complex injury compounded by a COVID-19 diagnosis. Paradigm care management teams can support COVID-19 patients through their diagnosis and recovery, regardless of severity, by using clinical resources that span Paradigm's Catastrophic Care Management and Complex Care Solutions divisions.
"The rapid spread of COVID-19 presents the workers' compensation industry with a complex set of risk decisions and challenges that require clinical management resources that Paradigm has developed and evolved over the past 30 years of managing catastrophic injuries," said Kevin Turner, Chief Executive Officer, Paradigm Catastrophic Care Management. "Paradigm already offers a unique solution to manage the difficult recoveries of injured workers with traumatic spinal cord, acute brain, severe burns, amputation, and multiple trauma injuries. Each of these injury types involve challenging pulmonary, infectious disease, neurological, cardiac, and behavioral components, which are all areas associated with COVID-19 exposures."
Paradigm has spent the past 30 years successfully using its unique approach to solve catastrophic and complex health care challenges. By extracting and shepherding the company's clinical resources to solve for traumatic injuries, and applying them to the highly volatile COVID-19 situation, Paradigm can establish a treatment plan with specific clinical and time-based outcomes for individuals with a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Each opportunity presented to Paradigm moves through the company's Systematic Care Management ℠ process, assessing today's situation and targeting tomorrow's outcome. Paradigm will rely on its proprietary clinical data assets and proprietary case management system, EDDG, to create and execute recovery plans. This unique case management system addresses patient needs from head-to-toe, including respiratory, infectious disease, neurological, and behavioral categories aligned for efficient outcomes management. Using Paradigm's proven approach, the solution aims to reduce the duration of functional disability associated with COVID-19 complications, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), Post-Intensive Care Syndrome (PICS), and associated Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). The solution also aims to reduce post-discharge medical volatility associated with the COVID-19 recovery period.
Unlike Paradigm's traditional Outcome Plan risk contract, case rate and other alternatives are offered for the COVID-19 solution. Tom Mastri, Paradigm's Executive Vice President of Finance said, "In order to deliver our unique capabilities in this unprecedented situation, we need to offer options beyond our traditional at-risk Outcome Plan contracts. There may be instances where the traditional contract makes sense, but in the spirit of reaching more individuals in need and broadening the market's access to our resources, we are completely flexible in our delivery."
Paradigm's new solution includes all of the core elements of its Systematic Care Management approach with special elements to support COVID-19. Paradigm medical directors with specialty expertise in infectious disease, pulmonary, cardiology, critical care, neuro-rehabilitation, physical medicine, and behavioral health will guide care plans and consult with treating providers. Nurse case managers with critical care and ICU experience will oversee and support recovery plans. Paradigm has also developed a proprietary COVID-19 training and education program for its clinical team.
A new partnership with behavioral health service provider AiRCare Health will provide community support specialists to work with patients and family members to address any behavioral health concerns. Support for the family and community surrounding the COVID-19 injured worker is vital. Paradigm continually assesses the psychosocial well-being of the injured worker and family throughout the recovery process and adjusts care plans to achieve the best outcome.
Paradigm's expertise and breadth of knowledge, from clinical to psychosocial, is more important than ever in supporting injured workers with a COVID-19 diagnosis. For phone referrals, contact Paradigm at 877-875-9479.
About Paradigm
For almost 30 years, Paradigm has been the industry leader in solving catastrophic and complex health care challenges and improving lives. With the most connected and experienced team in health care, we define and deliver outcomes that exceed health and financial expectations for our clients, as well as for individuals and their families.
Paradigm delivers its solutions through three divisions: Catastrophic Care Management, Complex Care Solutions, and Specialty Networks. The Paradigm divisions are built on expertise from six best-in-class businesses: Paradigm Outcomes, The ALARIS Group, Encore Unlimited, Restore Rehabilitation, ForeSight Medical and Adva-Net. Founded in 1991, Paradigm is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California with offices across the U.S. For more information, please visit https://www.paradigmcorp.com/.