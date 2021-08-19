PHOENIX, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paradigm Laboratories, a high complexity molecular and infectious disease laboratory, today announced the company has ranked #224 on the 2021 annual Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies with a three-year revenue growth of 1,961%. Paradigm was also ranked on last year's 2020 Inc. 5000 list at #2871.
"We're honored to receive this recognition for a second consecutive year," said Ethan Sasz, founder and CEO of Paradigm Laboratories. "This success is directly attributed to the tireless, hardworking efforts of our talented team of employees working day-and-night to help keep our citizens safe by administering and processing hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 tests." He added, "While we wish the year 2020 was not one known for its disruptive and devasting losses due to coronavirus, we're humbled to have pivoted our business to make a small difference in helping fulfill statewide mass accurate, rapid COVID-19 diagnostic testing for its citizens."
In Arizona, Paradigm Laboratories ranked highest of health industry companies ranked on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list.
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Paradigm's COVID-19 'one-stop-shop' solution for state/county government and private business encompasses a unique, all-inclusive approach that includes specimen collection, logistics (specimen delivery) and laboratory processing. In 2020, Paradigm collected and processed over 720,000 COVID-19 tests using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for state/county health departments, employers, schools and businesses including residential care facilities within Pima, Pinal, Cochise, Yuma, Santa Cruz and Maricopa Counties.
To view Paradigm's profile on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, click here.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Methodology
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Paradigm Laboratories
Headquartered in Arizona, Paradigm Laboratories is a full service, state-of-the-art laboratory with extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of molecular laboratory testing, processing, and reporting services. Paradigm is at the forefront of creating innovative testing processes for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing that creates a seamless process for delivering information to front-line health care providers and patients. In addition to its 'one-stop-shop' COVID-19 specimen collection, logistics (specimen delivery) and laboratory processing solution for government and private business sectors, the veteran-owned Paradigm Laboratories offers vaccinations and other testing including PCR infectious disease testing, upper respiratory disease testing and wound testing. Visit http://www.paradigmlaboratories.com.
