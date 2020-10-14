- New CleanPlex® ACE2 & TMPRSS2 Panel Assesses Differences in Patients' Genetic Susceptibility to COVID-19 Infection and to Developing Severe Disease - New CleanPlex SARS-CoV-2 FLEX Research Panel Ensures Excellent Coverage as the Virus Continues to Mutate - Early Access Edition of CleanPlex Respiratory Research Panel Combining Influenza A/B and SARS-CoV-2 Testing Will Be Available Next Week for the Upcoming Flu Season - CleanPlex Technology Produces Accurate, Informative, Affordable Results--High Quality Sequence-Ready Libraries with Excellent Sensitivity Are Ready in Just 5 Hours with an Efficient Workflow and Reduced Sequencing Costs