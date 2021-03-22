WASHINGTON, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America, the nation's only nonprofit organization dedicated solely to helping veterans with spinal cord injuries and disorders, and diseases, like MS and ALS, today announced that they have received $1 million from Penske Automotive Group to help veterans and their families live full and productive lives well after injury.
"The pandemic has amplified the hardships for all of our members and veterans with injuries and illnesses," said David Zurfluh, national president of Paralyzed Veterans of America. "We cannot thank Penske Automotive Group, their employees, and all of their customers enough for their generous donation and ongoing support – especially during this challenging time. As PVA continues to adapt its programming and navigate around COVID-19, these funds will go directly towards providing more life-changing programs and services to support our veterans in need, and ensure they receive the quality health care, benefits, careers, freedom, and independence they earned."
Penske Automotive Group's Service Matters initiative extends an invitation to customers to donate to PVA, and with an annual company donation match of $500,000, the campaign has raised more than $6 million since 2015.
"2020 marked a year of unprecedented challenges, but Penske Automotive Group was proud to continue its support of PVA, and we are thrilled to extend our partnership for a seventh year," said Robert H. Kurnick Jr., Penske Automotive Group president. "We thank our customers and employees for supporting this initiative that has become part of our everyday business operations, and for embracing the important work performed by PVA. We are grateful for this partnership and look forward to continuing our work together in 2021 to help serve our nation's veterans, and ensure they have access to programs and services to help them recover and rebuild their lives."
About Paralyzed Veterans of America
Paralyzed Veterans of America is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely to the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. For nearly 75 years, the organization has ensured that veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.
As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, PVA serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.
About Penske Automotive
Penske Automotive Group, Inc., headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is an international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada and Western Europe, and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. PAG is a member of the Fortune 500, Russell 1000 and Russell 3000 Indexes, and is ranked as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune. For additional information visit the company's website at penskeautomotive.com.
