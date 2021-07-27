WASHINGTON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VA Secretary Denis McDonough announced yesterday that the Department of Veterans Affairs will be mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for its Title 38 VA health care professionals.

Paralyzed Veterans of America supports decisions by the VA that create a safer and more open environment, so our members can receive the lifesaving, specialized care they rely on through the VA Spinal Cord Injury and Disorder System of Care, as that type of care does not readily exist in the community.

Charles Brown, PVA president and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, said, "I would like to thank the VA for its ongoing efforts to provide a reliable and safe environment for all veterans, especially throughout their SCI/D System of Care, as they provide the essential health care services our members must have, and that cannot be found elsewhere."

