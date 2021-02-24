CARY, N.C., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prescription Benefits Manager Paramount Rx saved U.S. customers $750 million on their prescriptions in 2020 through its Community Cares Rx prescription discount program, providing immediate savings to millions of underinsured and uninsured American families.
"In a year marked by uncertainty and unanticipated medical expenses, prescription savings programs became more important than ever for our customers," said Ron Richmond, senior vice president of provider relations at Paramount Rx. "By eliminating the high fees typically associated with prescription discount cards, families and individuals were able to focus on staying healthy at home while keeping prescription costs down."
Data collected from the Community Cares Rx discount program also illustrated several trends for prescriptions filled in 2020:
- Paramount Rx saw a significant 47% increase in the number of prescriptions filled for respiratory medications compared to 2019. This spike could be the result of increased respiratory health challenges seen in those who contracted COVID-19 last year, and patients likely also stocked up on their respiratory medications in early 2020 out of concern for possible shortages.
- Paramount Rx saw a nearly 20% drop in prescriptions for cough and cold medications compared to 2019, likely due to the reduced spread of seasonal ailments from social distancing measures and mask wearing.
- Prescriptions filled for the most popular medication used to treat influenza dropped an astonishing 95% compared to Paramount Rx's pre-pandemic volume. This decrease aligns with the broader trend of seasonal illnesses presenting at much lower levels compared to historic norms.
Public health officials continue to advise those with chronic medical conditions like asthma to maintain a 30, 60 or 90-day supply of prescriptions to limit trips to the pharmacy and reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.
"COVID-19 is a moving target that continues to challenge our healthcare system. We are grateful to all of our pharmacy partners for the critical role they are playing to provide testing and administer vaccines to help us overcome this COVID-19 pandemic," said Richmond.
About Paramount Rx Inc.
Paramount Rx is a full-service prescription benefits manager (PBM) focused on consumer-driven health care to help clients provide services for consumers to save money on prescription drugs. The company has tailored programs to help their customers and consumers achieve significant savings with discount prescriptions through a national network of over 57,000 participating pharmacies. For more information, visit http://www.paramountrx.com. Print out your free Community Cares Rx prescription discount card at http://www.communitycaresrx.com. A digital version of the card is also available via text or email.
