CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Parasol Medical announced today that the company is witnessing a rapid market shift as hospitals are converting from wired fall monitoring systems to wireless systems.
Each year, according to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, between 700,000 and 1,000,000 people in the United States fall while they are hospital patients, with 30-50% resulting in injury. Research shows that close to one-third of all of these falls can be prevented.
Human error has been identified as one primary factor in falls prevention. In many of these cases, the wired monitoring system is unplugged when the patient is moved by a nurse, housekeeping or transportation staff. When the patient is returned to bed the staff forgets to plug the pressure pads and monitoring hub back together. As a result, the entire monitoring system—a critical falls prevention element—becomes non-functional.
The physical environment is another leading factor of falls. Accounting to The Joint Commission, of a total of 538 hospitals falls resulting in severe injury or death, 209 of them (39%) identified the physical environment as part of the root cause. Wired monitoring systems can introduce new tripping hazards from the cords themselves, which unfortunately can have an adverse outcome on the very problem being addressed.
With the average hospital cost for a fall injury coming in at more than $30,000—and often much higher—there's a strong financial incentive for hospitals to improve their fall prevention systems. Mike Kilcran, CEO of Parasol, said, "With a wireless solution like Parasol's total-room Fall Prevention System, there is nothing to unplug, nothing to reset, and nothing to forget. Plus, by eliminating cords, we not only give our customers the ability to configure rooms in a way that is unrestricted by cord lengths or nurse call outlets, but they also eliminate a significant environmental factor—a tripping hazard—that could contribute to a fall. It's all about maximizing patient safety and protection and it's encouraging to see this rapid market shift."
About Parasol Medical:
Parasol Medical is a premier developer of innovative solutions such as the Parasol Fall Prevention System, as well as other specialty medical devices designed to serve the ever-changing healthcare industry. Our greatest priority is making the lives of healthcare workers easier and improving patient outcomes. At the forefront of new and emerging technologies, Parasol Medical is rapidly expanding its footprint throughout the healthcare market to include products in our four main divisions: Patient Safety, Life Science, Diagnostic and Advanced Wound Care. Parasol Medical complies with Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMPs) and maintains an ISO 13485 quality system.
To learn more about the Parasol Wireless Fall Prevention System, visit fallpreventionsystem.com.
Media Contact
George Couris, Parasol Medical, +1 847.907.3380, george@peppergroup.com
SOURCE Parasol Medical