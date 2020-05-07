MIDLOTHIAN, Va., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, the first patients are enrolling in two phase 2 clinical trials for COVID-19 using Pulmotect's PUL-042, an inhaled immunomodulatory agent to prevent and treat coronavirus infections, delivered by PARI's LC Sprint Reusable Nebulizer. The placebo-controlled Phase 2 studies will evaluate the efficacy and safety of PUL-042 Inhalation Solution in reducing the severity of COVID-19 in adults positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection1 and in preventing infection and progression to COVID-19 in subjects exposed to SARS-CoV-22. PARI Nebulizers and systems are the most widely used nebulizers by pharmaceutical companies developing new nebulized medications for delivery to the lungs.
"We have demonstrated PUL-042's unique ability to stimulate the immune system in the lungs to protect against a wide range of pathogens in multiple animal models," said Colin Broom, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Pulmotect. "Pulmotect is optimistic that its immune-stimulating technology could be useful in mitigating the threats of SARS-CoV-2 and future emerging pathogens and protecting vulnerable populations. We were encouraged by PUL-042's ability to provide protection in animal models of two different coronaviruses causing SARS and MERS which provides a strong rationale to evaluate PUL-042 as a potential therapy for COVID-19."
"PARI's LC Sprint Nebulizer equipped with a PARI Filter Valve Set to reduce potential aerosol emission and Vios PRO compressor will deliver PUL-042 to study participants. We are pleased that PARI products were chosen as the exclusive nebulizer system in these important studies for treatment of COVID-19," said Lisa Cambridge, MSHS, RRT, Director of Medical Science at PRE Holding, Inc. "PARI's highest priority during this unprecedented time is to ensure our products are in supply for existing patients and new clinical trials for respiratory indications, including COVID-19."
About PARI Respiratory Equipment, Inc.
PARI is a leading worldwide developer and manufacturer of fast and efficient aerosol delivery systems for patients with asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis, and NTM. PARI's mission is to improve the lives of those affected by respiratory diseases and those who provide care for them. This is reflected in our comprehensive portfolio of innovative products and services. PARI's North American headquarters is in Midlothian, VA with worldwide headquarters in Starnberg, Germany. Online at www.pari.com
About Pulmotect, Inc.
Pulmotect is developing PUL-042, a clinical stage, first-in-class, inhaled, immunomodulatory agent. A synergistic agonist that amplifies the innate immune defenses of the lung epithelial mucosa to provide broad-spectrum, pathogen-agnostic protection against respiratory infections. Invented at UT MD Anderson Cancer Center/Texas A&M University, PUL-042 has patents issued in 10 countries, both as a stand-alone composition of matter product and in combination with antivirals. PUL-042 R&D has been supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIAID, NIGMS), the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT), and other funding agencies. For more information, visit www.pulmotect.com.
