BALTIMORE, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Park Heights Renaissance, Inc. will host a back-to-school celebration that is free and open to the public. The event will be held on the 4700 Block of Park Heights and Woodland Avenue in Baltimore, MD 21215 on Saturday, August 28th from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.
The following community resources will be available to event participants:
- 250 backpacks stuffed with school supplies, STEM and literacy kits, and community resource vendors.
- Free COVID-19 vaccine shots, rapid HIV testing, Hep C testing, and blood pressure readings courtesy of Park West.
- Free food and beverages, giveaways, children's activities, and fun for the entire family.
Park Heights Renaissance's Executive Director, Yolanda Jiggetts says, "In preparing the kids to head back to schools this is an opportunity for the community to come together to get information on vital services that are available. I want to personally thank the residents of Park Heights for getting reengaged in the Park Heights Renaissance."
Questions and requests for interviews should be directed to the Director of Community and Human Services of Park Heights Renaissance, Inc., Aisha Burgess, at (443) 386-0500.
Face masks and social distancing is encouraged.
Media Contact
Aisha Burgess, Park Heights Renaissance, Inc., 4433860500, aburgess@phrmd.org
SOURCE Park Heights Renaissance, Inc.