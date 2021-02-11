DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Parkinson's Disease - Pipeline Review, H2 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Report Highlights
The Parkinson's Disease (Central Nervous System) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Parkinson's Disease and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies/Universities/Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 3, 11, 48, 62, 4, 224, 97 and 9 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 1, 1, 1, 52 and 19 molecules, respectively.
The Parkinson's Disease (Central Nervous System) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage. The guide is built using data and information sourced from the publisher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real-time basis.
Scope
- The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Parkinson's Disease (Central Nervous System).
- The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (Central Nervous System) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.
- The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.
- The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.
- The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Parkinson's Disease (Central Nervous System) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.
- The pipeline guide evaluates Parkinson's Disease (Central Nervous System) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.
- The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.
- The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (Central Nervous System)
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Parkinson's Disease - Overview
- Parkinson's Disease - Therapeutics Development
- Parkinson's Disease - Therapeutics Assessment
- Parkinson's Disease - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development
- Parkinson's Disease - Drug Profiles
- Parkinson's Disease - Dormant Projects
- Parkinson's Disease - Discontinued Products
- Parkinson's Disease - Product Development Milestones
- Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- 1st Bio Therapeutics Inc
- 4D Pharma Plc
- Abaxy Sprl
- AbbVie Inc
- Abfero Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Abivax SA
- ABL Bio Inc
- AC Immune SA
- Accure Therapeutics SL
- Acelot Inc
- Addex Therapeutics Ltd
- Adicet Bio Inc
- Affichem SA
- AFFiRiS AG
- AgoneX Biopharmaceuticals Inc
- Alan Laboratories Inc
- Alector Inc
- Alectos Therapeutics
- Alexza Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Alkahest Inc
- Alkermes Plc
- Allife Medical Science and Technology Co Ltd
- AlphaCognition Inc
- Alsonex Pty Ltd
- Alterity Therapeutics Ltd
- Amathus Therapeutics Inc
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp
- Annovis Bio Inc
- Antoxis Ltd
- Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company Inc
- Apollo Therapeutics LLC
- Appello Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Aprinoia Therapeutics Inc
- AptaBio Therapeutics Inc
- Aptamer Sciences Inc
- Araclon Biotech SL
- Aranda Pharma Ltd
- AriBio
- ArmaGen Inc
- Arrien Pharmaceuticals LLC
- Arvinas Inc
- Asdera LLC
- Asklepios BioPharmaceutical Inc
- Aspen Neuroscience Inc
- Astellas Pharma Inc
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Athersys Inc
- Athira Pharma Inc
- Auritec Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Avicanna Inc
- Axial Biotherapeutics Inc
- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd
- AZTherapies Inc
- Azymus Therapeutics Inc
- B&A Therapeutics
- BCWorld Pharm Co Ltd
- Belrose Pharma Inc
- Berg LLC
- Better Life Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Bial - Portela & Ca SA
- Bio-Modeling Systems SAS
- Bio-Pharm Solutions Co Ltd
- Bioasis Technologies Inc
- Biogen Inc
- Biorchestra Ltd
- BlueRock Therapeutics
- Bopin (Shanghai) Biomedical Technology Co Ltd
- BrainEver SAS
- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
- C4X Discovery Holdings Plc
- Calico LLC
- Califia Bio Inc
- Cantabio Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Canvax Biotech SL
- Capo Therapeutics Inc
- Carmot Therapeutics Inc
- Carna Biosciences Inc
- Casma Therapeutics Inc
- Cavion LLC
- CavoGene LifeSciences
- Celavie Biosciences LLC
- CellCure
- Cellivery Therapeutics Inc
- Cellix Bio Pvt Ltd
- Cerecin Inc
- Cerecor Inc
- CereSpir Inc
- Cerevance Inc
- Cerevel Therapeutics LLC
- CHA Biotech Co Ltd
- Chamishi Therapeutics Inc
- Chase Therapeutics Corp
- Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA
- CholesteniX Ltd
- Chongqing Pharmaceutical Research Institute Co Ltd
- CI Therapeutics
- Clayton Biotechnologies Inc
- Clene Nanomedicine Inc
- Clevexel Pharma SA
- Clexio Biosciences Ltd
- Cogentis Therapeutics Inc
- Collaborative Medicinal Development LLC
- Contera Pharma ApS
- Copernicus Therapeutics Inc
- Corium Inc
