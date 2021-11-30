DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced Micky Tripathi, National Coordinator for Health IT, US Department of Health and Human Service will keynote "Connecting the Dots: Interoperability and Health Data" on December 1 as part of the eighth annual Connected Health Summit: Consumer Engagement and Innovation. The executive event, sponsored by Alarm.com, Essence, and Everise, features virtual sessions throughout the year highlighting the radical changes in healthcare and the future of healthcare in the home.
The research firm reports that 55% of US broadband households now own a connected health device, while adoption of connected medical devices, which includes smart thermometers, connected blood-pressure cuffs, and wireless CPAP machines, increased from 15% in 2020 to 25% in 2021.
"Consumers recognize value in the ability to share data from their devices or apps," said Kristen Hanich, Sr. Analyst, Parks Associates. "Interoperability is critical for extending the value of connected devices and services in remote patient care."
"Connecting the Dots: Interoperability and Health Data" features a visionary presentation by Micky Tripathi, National Coordinator for Health IT, US Department of Health and Human Services; an executive Q&A session with Curtis Sherbo, VP, Product, athenahealth; and an interactive panel, moderated by Hanich, with the following executives:
- Ardy Arianpour, CEO & Co-Founder, Seqster
- Simona Carini, Analyst, University of California, San Francisco
- Nick Knowlton, VP, Strategic Initiatives, ResMed
- Michael Skaff, CIO, Jewish Senior Living Group
- Niko Skievaski, Co-Founder and President, Redox
"Decentralized clinical trials (DCT) are the new norm for clinical studies allowing drug companies to recruit a far more diverse and representative population," said Ardy Arianpour , CEO & Co-Founder, Seqster. "Critical to the success of DCT is the ability for patients to instantly connect and consent to share their health data. Seqster enables this real-time real world data source for any clinical trial by putting the patient at the center of their health, engaging them, and providing a private and secure FDA-compliant platform. This leads to better insights and faster drug discovery, impacting patient lives at scale."
"At athenahealth, we believe that technology and interoperability are crucial to transforming and improving the delivery of healthcare," said Curtis Sherbo, VP, Product Management, athenahealth. "Our vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all, and we look forward to sharing ideas and solutions at the Connected Health Summit."
"We have arrived in the era of connected healthcare," said Michael Skaff, CIO, Jewish Senior Living Group. "A confluence of factors brought us here, including more funding for distributed delivery models, reimbursement for home care/home health and telehealth, billions of dollars of investment by venture capital in digital health technologies and services startups, and the increasing maturity of smart home technologies. We are only just beginning to be able to measure the efficacy in improved outcomes the blend of these elements can deliver. While each of these technologies generate increasingly accurate data, in aggregate they become exponentially more valuable, and interoperability across the currently diverse landscape will be key to achieving the significant potential offered by a blend of complementary devices and services."
