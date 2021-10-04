SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NJ Top Dentists has reviewed and approved Michael Gruber, DMD, FACD, FAGD of Gruber Dental for 10 consecutive years. Dr. Gruber's Parsippany, New Jersey based dental office has been serving the community for over thirty five years and he is committed to providing patients with top-of-the-line dental care in a warm, welcoming environment.
"We are fortunate to be part of an amazing team that offers uncompromising care to our patients every single day. Everyone in our office takes pride in providing exceptional treatment that promotes a lifetime of good health." Dr. Gruber says.
Dr. Gruber is a Fellow of the American College of Dentists and a Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry. He is also a member of the Tri-County Dental Society, the New Jersey Dental Association, the American Dental Association, the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, and the American Academy of Facial Esthetics.
Dr. Gruber's full-service practice focuses on all phases of cosmetic and restorative dentistry, utilizing all-ceramic crowns, bridges, veneers, and implants, including "All on Four" and "All on Six" implants.
