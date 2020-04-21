KITCHENER-WATERLOO, Ontario, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Igloo Software, the leading provider of digital workplace solutions, is working closely with top US integrated health care network, Partners HealthCare, to ensure its 78,000 workers have access to the latest critical information on managing the COVID-19 crisis.
Prior to the pandemic, Partners HealthCare staff used the organization's digital workplace platform, powered by Igloo Software and known internally as Partners Pulse, for corporate news and updates, employee recognition, social sharing, and seamless cross-functional project collaboration. But as the COVID-19 situation rapidly evolved, Partners HealthCare quickly scaled Partners Pulse to be a centralized communication hub for its entire network of hospitals, specialty hospitals, community health centers, long-term and home care services, publishing updates every day to keep all staff informed and connected.
"This pandemic is the most important area of focus and in this crisis, we need an easily updated and reliable source of information that is accessible by frontline workers and our teams working remotely. Partners Pulse has enhanced our ability to communicate and come together as a team at a critically important moment," said Rich Copp, Vice President of Communications at Partners HealthCare.
"Through Partners Pulse, all employees are receiving critical information and updates on the latest COVID-19 testing protocols, stay-at-home policies, and important resources available to our employees to help them be more effective. The Igloo team has gone above and beyond in supporting our efforts and our user expansion has been seamless," added Copp.
In addition to supporting organizations like Partners HealthCare, Igloo is committed to easing the burden on the many businesses globally that have faced an abrupt shift to remote working. Igloo is offering its remote work communication and collaboration solution for free, with access to tools and services that help companies get up and running quickly so that remote employees can remain productive and informed.
"During this unprecedented time, our mission is to support organizations that are trying to stay productive and efficient while they adjust to this new remote work reality," said Jason Hahn, CEO of Igloo Software. "We want businesses to be able to focus on empowering their employees and maintaining effective communication and collaboration, as Partners HealthCare has so skillfully done, without worrying about how they will do it. In these times of uncertainty, it's crucial that organizations are able to rally together, and our goal is to make that as easy as possible."
To learn more about Igloo's free remote work communication and collaboration solution, please visit https://www.igloosoftware.com/continuityplanning
About Igloo Software
Igloo is a leading provider of digital workplace solutions, helping companies move beyond traditional intranets to inspiring digital destinations that improve communication, knowledge sharing, collaboration, and culture. All Igloo solutions are 100% cloud-based, mobile-enabled, and integrate with the leading enterprise systems and cloud apps your business relies on. By centralizing all information, Igloo provides a single-source-of-truth and enables a more productive and engaged workforce. For more information, please visit www.igloosoftware.com.
Follow Igloo Software on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
About Partners HealthCare
Partners HealthCare is an integrated health care system, founded by Brigham and Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital, that offers patients a continuum of coordinated and high-quality care. In addition to its two academic medical centers, the system includes community and specialty hospitals, a health insurance plan, a physician network, community health centers, home health and long-term care services, and other health care entities. Partners is a non-profit organization that is committed to patient care, research, teaching, and service to the community. In addition, Partners is one of the nation's leading biomedical research organizations and is a principal teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. For more information, please visit www.partners.org.
Media Contact
Victoria Lewis
Walker Sands for Igloo Software
312-964-9124