NEW YORK, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandata Technologies, a leading provider of technology solutions to the home care industry and its strategic partner, CareConnect, a leading human capital technology company focused on providing workforce management solutions for the home care industry, announce that Partners in Care, has selected CareConnect's COVID-19 caregiver screening tool, "SafeCare", to collect COVID-19 exposure data from its caregivers to meet New York Department of Health regulatory guidance and minimize the risk of spreading coronavirus. Partners in Care is already using Sandata's and CareConnect's applications to optimize compliance and automated shift booking in their large caregiver workforce.
"SafeCare" is a mobile application that uses SMS, in-app reminders, and push notifications to require caregivers to complete a self-assessment and complete e-learning content regarding COVID-19. Using this solution, Partners in Care can provide real-time, stay-at-home guidance or work instructions, deliver educational content and take appropriate actions under the Department's guidelines to ensure the health and safety of their workforce and patients at home.
"Adding CareConnect's 'SafeCare' solution immediately enabled us to collect critical health information about our caregivers and provide our now remote office team with a simple tool to better manage our workforce based on actionable data we are now collecting," notes Jim Rolla, Partners in Care's Vice President of Operations. "Without this solution, complying with the Department's guidelines would have been incredibly costly and cumbersome given the challenges we are all facing with the impacts of COVID-19."
"Partners in Care has been a trusted partner and true leader in bringing meaningful innovation within the Licensed Home Care Services Agency market in order to deliver quality care to its clients," says Sandata's CEO Tom Underwood. CareConnect's President Mike Gelman added, "We are thrilled to expand our partnership and help Partners in Care raise the bar engaging, working with, and building trust with their compassionate caregiver workforce."
About Partners in Care:
Partners in Care is a division of the Visiting Nurse Service of New York and one of the nation's largest providers of home-based care. For over 125 years, the Visiting Nurse Service of New York has been committed to meeting the health care needs of New Yorkers with compassionate, high-quality home health care. Founded in 1893, the Visiting Nurse Service of New York is the largest not-for-profit home- and community-based health care organization in the United States. With approximately 13,600 employees, VNSNY serves over 44,200 patients and health plan members throughout the five boroughs of New York City, and Nassau, Suffolk, and Westchester Counties. Today, VNSNY focuses on promoting the health and well-being of patients and families by providing expert, cost-effective care in their homes and communities. VNSNY offers a wide range of services, programs, and health plans to meet the diverse needs of their patients, members, and clients from before birth to the end of life. The care VNSNY staff provides can be integrated to serve the specific clinical and social needs of patients while allowing them to live safely in their homes and communities.
About Sandata:
Sandata Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of home care solutions that enable government agencies, Managed Care Organizations, and home care providers to manage and optimize the delivery of services. Sandata's suite of products includes Sandata Electronic Visit Verification™ (EVV™), a market leading Cures Compliant EVV solution; Santrax® Agency Management and Santrax® Payer Management, web-based software solutions with features including a jurisdictional solution for states and other payers, Santrax® Member Management, an Rehabilitation Act Section 508 compliant member portal for self-directed programs.
About CareConnect:
CareConnect is a mobile-first human capital management technology company based in New York, NY, enables home care providers to reduce costs hiring, managing, scheduling, and retaining qualified caregivers. CareConnect's suite of capabilities includes advanced workload optimization, eLearning and secure communications for field caregivers. As the first AI-driven platform focused on engaging and enabling home care workers, CareConnect is rapidly transforming the way home care providers and caregivers build lasting, trusted relationships. For more information, visit www.careconnectmobile.com or email info@careconnectmobile.com