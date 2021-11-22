LONDON, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With on-the-ground operations in both the United States and United Kingdom, Pasithea Therapeutics is working to bring treatments for depression and other mental health disorders to more people. Through a partnership with Zen Healthcare, Pasithea recently opened a clinic in the heart of Knightsbridge.
As reported by Benzinga, a study from the Canadian Rapid Treatment Centre of Excellence found that patients who used solely a Ketamine IV for anti-depression experienced higher response and remission rates than those who used both Ketamine and oral supplements. This has led to promising developments and new clinical trials being run on a number of new substances, like ketamine, to test for their use in treating mental health ailments like depression. According to the BBC, ketamine trials have been tested for depression since 2011, but interests have become reinvigorated due to work in other countries.
In bringing the ketamine clinic to the UK, Pasithea is working with Zen Healthcare to offer in-clinic services to best meet the needs of patients. This will include a psychiatric consultation to gauge the patient's needs and determine the best approach. The in-clinic ketamine infusion will involve the patient coming to a clinic location in London where a practitioner will sit with the patient throughout their IV ketamine infusion. Most patients are assigned a protocol of six treatments, which will be completed in two to three weeks. Pasithea and Zen Healthcare are working to ensure that all of these treatments meet coronavirus safety standards, with tested clinicians and clean equipment.
"We are grateful to our local partner Zen and the people of London for welcoming us into their city, and are glad to be bringing them bold new solutions to long-standing mental health issues," said Pasithea Co-founder and Executive Chairman Professor Lawrence Steinman, who is also an Endowed Chair in the Neurology Department of Stanford University. "Pasithea will be working hard to provide best-in-class service, and also to learn about the needs of patients to help us create new drugs for those with treatment-resistant depression."
About Pasithea Therapeutics:
Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. Its biotech operations will focus on developing drugs that target the pathophysiology underlying such disorders rather than symptomatic treatments, with the goal of developing new pharmacological agents that display significant advantages over conventional therapies with respect to efficacy and tolerability.
The company will also be working by providing on-the-ground treatments to help better understand and meet the needs of patients. Through clinics in the United Kingdom and at-home services in the United States, Pasithea will gain deeper knowledge on the effects of Ketamine IVs to treat depression. This innovative new practice is still currently being researched within the medical field but has shown great promise in preliminary studies.
