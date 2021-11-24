MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new biotech company is partnering with I.V. Doc® to bring in-home psychiatric ketamine treatments for depression across the US. Designed to aid with treatment-resistant depression, this new medical remedy has shown great potential in alleviating symptoms for those who have previously been unresponsive to medications. With this partnership, Pasithea Therapeutics will also gain valuable knowledge and research as it works to develop new medical treatments for chronic mental health ailments.
Their at-home ketamine treatments will take place over a three-part program. Users will participate in a video consultation with a team psychiatrist to help better understand their needs, and develop a plan. Treatment plans include six doses of ketamine intravenously over the course of two to three weeks. After treatment, a psychiatrist will work with each patient to evaluate their current mental state and discuss the overall effectiveness of their treatment.
Pasithea Therapeutics is led by Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Professor Lawrence Steinman, who is currently the George A Zimmermann Endowed Chair in the Neurology Department at Stanford University. He is aided by CEO and head-researcher Dr. Tiago Reis Marques of King's College London, COO Dr. Yassine Bendiabdallah, Managing Director of UK Clinics Mr. Hassan Almuaathen, and Managing Director of US Clinics Dr. Adam Nadelson.
With Pasithea Therapeutics, this team will not only work to deliver psychiatric ketamine treatments for depression but will also be gathering research and data to be used for developing new medicinal solutions for chronic depression. Marques and his team of researchers will work with this on-the-ground expertise to understand why certain patients may struggle with some mental health remedies, and work to create solutions that work for them. The company is committed to ketamine as a remedy and will work to make these treatments more broadly available across the US and UK.
About Pasithea Therapeutics:
Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. Its biotech operations will focus on developing drugs that target the pathophysiology underlying such disorders rather than symptomatic treatments, with the goal of developing new pharmacological agents that display significant advantages over conventional therapies with respect to efficacy and tolerability.
The company will also be working by providing on-the-ground treatments to help better understand and meet the needs of patients. Through clinics in the United Kingdom and at-home services in the United States, Pasithea will gain deeper knowledge on the effects of Ketamine IVs to treat depression. This innovative new practice is still currently being researched within the medical field but has shown great promise in preliminary studies.
