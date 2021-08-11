MALIBU, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since Passages opened twenty years ago, other rehab centers recognized the success of the non-12-step holistic healing approach. Given the number of success stories and lives transformed from the innovative type of modalities, it is no wonder why so many people want to come to Passages Malibu and experience the luxury accommodations and healing that takes place. Most would say it is unlike anything they have ever experienced at any other rehab in the world.
Before Passages, Co-Founder Pax Prentiss was addicted to heroin, cocaine, and alcohol for ten years. He went to a variety of treatment centers, but always relapsed. These treatment centers followed the 12-Step method, which didn't sit well with Pax. Chris and Pax were talking one day about Pax's addiction and how to put an end to it once and for all. This is how they came up with the concept for a treatment program that would address the addiction's fundamental causes, the underlying issues. Pax was the first to try this incredible holistic regimen, and it worked. Pax has remained sober since that day, nearly twenty-one years ago.
As Chris, Pax's father, saw his son battle for over ten years to become clean and sober, he heard the same tragic tale over and over: "Alcoholism and addiction are diseases, and Pax will always be an addict." But, they refused to accept it as an answer. Instead, they opened the way for a new and innovative approach to addiction as an illness or a permanently damaged attitude, which they believed to be harmful and outmoded.
As 12-Step meetings, 12-Step sponsorships, and doctors who preached the 12-Step methodology continued to fail Pax as he relapsed nearly fifty times before he and his father, Chris, formulated a program tailored to Pax's specific healing needs. Finally, they collaborated to design a holistic therapy plan that provided Pax with the assistance he required to overcome his substance abuse challenges and live a healthy, addiction-free life.
Pax and countless other people worldwide were able to break the cycle of addiction and heal the underlying issues that drove them to use and abuse drugs and alcohol thanks to the Passages non-12 Step treatment program. Pax is now the CEO of Passages, and the company is running smoothly and successfully. Pax has inspired change and transformation in those who, like him, wished to be free of drug and alcohol misuse from Paris to Los Angeles, New York, South America, and Scotland.
Passages Malibu is a Joint Commission Accredited Treatment Facility that has been successfully accredited by The Joint Commission on all safety and health regulations to assure the best level of treatment available.
Passages focuses on addressing the underlying issues that are causing you to use drugs and alcohol. This is accomplished via a highly customized treatment program led by therapists with extensive experience in treating the underlying reasons of addiction. Passages does not utilize the 12-Step program because they feel it promotes a counterproductive to recovery and can lead to relapse. Their one-on-one holistic approach is significantly superior to the 12 Step program, and they provide cutting-edge services that will keep you involved and excited about your recovery. Instead of feeling weak during therapy, you will feel empowered.
At Passages, you are not labeled an addict or alcoholic, nor does Passages believe addiction is a disease. Their studies have shown damaging labels, such as "addict" and "alcoholic," rob you of your true identity.
Passages Malibu believes that four underlying problems cause addiction. If you abuse drugs or alcohol, you likely have at least one of these underlying problems, which must be treated to attain long-term sobriety.
1. A chemical imbalance
2. Events of the past you have not reconciled
3. Current conditions you have trouble coping with
4. Beliefs you have that are untrue
Chris and Pax have learned that there are simply four primary causes of alcoholism and addiction over the years. Once those reasons are discovered in an individual, they can overcome their battle with addiction and live a fulfilling and meaningful life with proper treatment.
Suppose you've been to other treatment centers and found things that are counterproductive to healing. In that case, you should give Passages Malibu a try. You, like our thousands of alumni, will be astounded by the caliber of our treatment programs.
The facility, landscaping, and accommodations at Passages Malibu are stunning in and of itself. Still, the treatment team truly distinguishes this unique healing sanctuary. A range of holistic therapy methods will be included in your daily routine to assist you in discovering and healing the underlying issues that are producing your addiction. As a result, you may finally relax, knowing you've arrived at the proper spot, surrounded by kind people who will assist you in breaking free from addiction.
THE PASSAGES DIFFERENCE
Our treatment programs are designed to support transformation at every level. From innovative therapy methods to plush bedding and tranquil meditation gardens, we are committed to providing the very best in addiction treatment and luxury living accommodations. Here's what makes Passages different:
● Individual Therapy: At least 14 to 19 individual sessions per week, depending on your program – this is far more than any other treatment center offers.
● 24/7 Nursing: Registered, on-site nursing staff to attend to your medical needs.
● A professionally trained and experienced treatment team including various addiction experts, doctors, and licensed therapists.
● Freedom to use cell phones and laptops: Stay connected to family and business during your treatment.
● Advanced holistic therapy methods: Each is customized to meet your individual needs, considering the specific aspects of your addiction.
● Immaculate grounds and bedrooms create the perfect atmosphere for healing and relaxation.
● Family-owned and operated - Providing reliable and trustworthy addiction treatment services since 2001.
You will have the opportunity to fully immerse yourself in a life-changing recovery experience unlike any other as a client at one of Passages' inpatient rehab programs. Consider for a moment a purifying sanctuary where the past may be left in the past and the future feels bright and hopeful. When you arrive at Passages for substance abuse treatment, you will be given a medical evaluation to prepare you for comprehensive detoxification and a detailed holistic treatment program schedule. We make it a point to preserve your safety and comfort at the forefront of your recovery process. The staff at Passages Malibu is available 24-hours a day, seven days a week, to assist you during your stay.
CALL (855) 878-8901 TODAY FOR INFORMATION AND LEARN HOW YOU CAN START HEALING FROM SUBSTANCE ABUSE-RELATED ISSUES TODAY. Most insurance is accepted.
Media Contact
Jennifer McDougall, Passages Malibu, +1 (855) 878-8901, press@passagesmalibu.com
SOURCE Passages Malibu