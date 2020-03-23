CLIFTON, N.J., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Even though Coronavirus (COVID-19) is not transmitted by water, Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWC) wants to keep the water flowing for everyone and minimize any inconvenience to its customers or risks to its employees. Today, PVWC released an updated website (www.PVWC.com) that highlights the steps being taken and provides enhanced information for customers and local public officials.
In response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, PVWC has taken the following steps:
- The main office has been closed to the general public, but customer service and other staff are available by phone at 973-340-4300.
- Field service appointments, including meter changes, are suspended until further notice.
- Field staff will perform emergency or critical work.
- Since the outbreak, PVWC has not performed any shut-offs and will not perform any shut-offs until further notice.
- In order to minimize the spread of the virus, the payment windows at the main office are closed, but alternative payment methods are available for all customers.
- Ready Response Teams are in place to respond to water emergencies such as main breaks, discolored water, no water, low water pressure and similar situations.
- Protocols have been established to reduce the risk of employees become infected or spreading the virus at work.
- Protocols have been developed, in consultation with medical advisors, for treating any employee that may become ill.
- To minimize potential impact on water treatment and distribution operations, supplies have been topped-off and contingency plans are in place to operate facilities with reduced staffing, should that become necessary.
To enhance communications with customers, local government officials and the media, so that everyone will be kept informed. Ads will appear on local media sites, Facebook, Instagram and other outlets. Printed notifications are being provided to all customers and direct mail letters, with fact sheets, are being sent to all area legislators, municipal clerks, and other key stakeholders. More information is available at www.PVWC.com on Facebook (@thePVWC), Twitter (@PVWC) and Instagram (@passaic_valley_water) or by calling the Customer Service Department at 973-3404300.Passaic Valley Water Commission is New Jersey's largest public water provider serving 800,000 consumers in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris and Passaic counties.
