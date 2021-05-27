TORONTO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For quality teams in life science organizations, implementing the best ways to prepare for and pass internal and external audits can be challenging. Getting everything prepared for an audit is a necessary, yet daunting task. While there is no one way to approach an audit, our experts will help answer common questions about audits to help you feel more confident.
Register for this live webinar on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 2pm EDT (11am PDT) to hear from leading Quality experts at Qualio, Aytu BioPharma and Cirris to gain an understanding of the best ways to approach and pass an audit.
While we will be using Qualio eQMS as our platform, the principles and strategies can be used regardless of your chosen QMS (Quality Management System). Two of the panelists recently led Qualio through an ISO 9001 certification with zero errors. They will discuss what to do before, during and after an audit, including important topics such as:
- How to operationalize addressing findings with your team internally
- What level of access to give auditors as well as how to answer their questions
- What does the rest of the organization (outside the quality team) need to know or do in advance of the audit
- Many more pro tips
The panel of experts will include Kelly Stanton, Director of Quality, Qualio; Meg Sinclair, Senior Quality Specialist, Qualio; Gene Vought, Quality Control Manager, Cirris; Lisa Helmonds, Vice President of Quality Services & Operations, MWA Consulting, Inc.; and Paula Pilecki, Sr. Director, Project and Audit Management, MWA Consulting, Inc.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Passing an Audit: Pro Tips from a QA Expert Panel.
