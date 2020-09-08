DENVER, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado's Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Providers face high intensity, high pressure, and traumatic events that can impact their physical and mental well-being, a daily toll that can lead to the need for emotional and psychological support services. Recognizing this, 2019 legislation directed the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to create a peer health assistance program for EMS providers. The goal of the program is to ensure a healthy and productive work environment for all EMS providers through early and proactive intervention services, critical to reducing long-term behavioral health concerns such as substance misuse, PTSD, and suicidal thoughts or actions.
In collaboration with EMS providers, Peer Assistance Services, Inc. and MINES and Associates have developed a program aimed at providing robust mental health support and wellness resources to this essential workforce across Colorado. Tailor-made to support and improve the health and wellbeing of all Colorado EMS Providers, Path4EMS provides confidential counseling (via telephonic, video, digital-message-based, and as COVID subsides, in-person) sessions, crisis support, wellness coaching, legal and financial services, and work-life balance tools. This service suite is combined with experienced consultation and guidance provided by PAS and MINES to offer an effective program that is both easy to navigate and highly accessible to EMS providers.
"The Path4EMS program provides a much-needed set of services for Colorado's EMS first responders who put themselves on the line for all of us every day." – Elizabeth Pace, CEO of PAS.
About PAS and MINES:
Peer Assistance Services, Inc. (PAS) is a Colorado-based non-profit agency leading with prevention and intervention for substance use and mental health concerns. The two organizations have worked together for many years and have deep experience in helping professionals who face unique life and work challenges. MINES & Associates, Inc., is a national business psychology firm specializing in organizational and employee mental health support. MINES brings cutting-edge expertise in business health psychology programs, employee wellness psychology, and a nationwide behavioral health network of providers to enhance employee health, productivity, and wellness.
To access services or find out more information, please visit Path4EMS.org or call 1-800-873-7138.
