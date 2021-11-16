SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PathologyWatch, the leading digital lab and pathology platform for dermatologists, announced today that it has raised $25M in Series B financing with participation from Ceros Capital Markets, Rock Creek Capital, SpringTide, Spark Growth Ventures, Blueprint Health, Blackbrook Management Group, and existing investors.
With the new funding, PathologyWatch will broaden its outreach to dermatologists and conduct further research into skincare diagnostics and AI -- allowing patients to receive faster diagnoses and more equitable access to dermatopathology services while enabling labs to work more efficiently and cost-effectively. Additionally, the funding will support operations as the business expands across the country, adding new labs in Texas, Florida, and Arizona.
"We are honored that of all the digital dermpath labs available, dermatologists are increasingly choosing to partner with us," said Dan Lambert, PathologyWatch CEO and cofounder. "As digital dermatopathology continues to grow, it has the potential to reduce the costs of pathology by billions while creating better patient care for everyone across the country. We're thrilled to be winning so much volume so quickly."
PathologyWatch provides fully interfaced EMR reporting and 24/7 access to digital slides for dermatology clinics. For their clients, this means more efficient workflows and direct access to leading dermatopathologists across the country, with broad insurance coverage. PathologyWatch has successfully integrated laboratory information systems, scanners, digital viewer technology, and EMRs into an end-to-end solution for dermatologists.
"PathologyWatch has been disruptive to the market and is digitally transforming the industry in unprecedented ways," said Mark Goldwasser, CEO of Ceros. "With the need for remote health services during Covid, the distributed network of top-tier dermatopathologists alongside a digital viewer that can be accessed anytime and anywhere could not have come at a more fortuitous time."
"For a dermatology practice to send nearly all skin biopsy volume for cancer diagnosis to PathologyWatch is a no-brainer," said Austin Walters, founder and managing partner at SpringTide. "The company has worked hard to create a service that outperforms every other from both cost and quality perspectives."
"Dan is a driven entrepreneur with social good in mind," said Ryan Brooks, principal at Blackbrook Management Group. "We are part of a cause, not just an investment capital endeavor. In the past, I have been a patient waiting for pathology to come back. When you are waiting for results that could change your life dramatically, you want doctors and tech you can depend on. PathologyWatch will enhance the human experience and enable dermatopathologists to do a better job."
"I am proud to support PathologyWatch's mission to provide premier, accessible, and affordable digital pathology services to the world," said Rick Stratford, Managing Director of Rock Creek Capital. "The ability to provide top-tier pathology services to all communities regardless of location brings hope to patients in underserved areas and can save countless lives. PathologyWatch and other digital platforms like it are democratizing healthcare services and bringing hope and change to our healthcare systems."
About PathologyWatch
PathologyWatch is the groundbreaking leader of digital dermatopathology services. Through these services, dermatology clinics, hospitals and laboratories can improve operational efficiency by speeding up workflow and enhancing patient outcomes by utilizing the PathologyWatch expert professional team and in-house lab services. With an intuitive and easy-to-implement digital pathology solution that includes access to top-tier dermatopathologists and a streamlined clinical workflow that interfaces directly into the EMR, PathologyWatch brilliantly combines state-of-the-art technology and clinical decision-making to deliver unprecedented patient care.
